Woodgreen Advisors acquires Prototype Composites

Plans to diversify manufacturer beyond automotive parts

by

February 19, 2018, 12:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/woodgreen-advisors-acquires-prototype-composites/

Woodgreen Advisors, a new Milwaukee performance turnaround advisory firm, has acquired Glendale-based manufacturer Prototype Composites LLC from Michael Cudahy Jr. The acquisition closed Feb. 1 for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 2005, Prototype Composites makes carbon fiber, Kevlar and fiberglass parts for the motorsports, outdoor sports, electric car, automotive aftermarket and marine industries. It has 10 employees, all of whom will be retained, said Kilby Williamson, managing partner of Woodgreen Advisors. Cudahy will remain with the company to manage product development.

Woodgreen, which Williamson established in August 2017, found Prototype via its turnaround management services. The firm plans to help Prototype diversify, developing innovative products for new industries beyond automotive, such as biomedical and industrial, Williamson said.

“The good news is we’re getting things turned around and we’re actually in hiring mode now,” he said. “We’re definitely going to focus on innovation. We’ve been going out, meeting with our customers, learning what our customers need and getting more aligned with our customers.”

The company will add a focus on automation via ongoing partnerships with local universities and apprenticeships, he said. It has also established some co-development agreements with customers that have more R&D space.

Woodgreen ultimately decided to acquire the business because of the employees, Williamson said.

“After spending some time with the team, just the passion the team has for the customers and also just the level of expertise the team has, it was the team versus the business,” he said. “The guys are something special.”

Woodgreen offers performance turnaround, lean manufacturing, strategic deployment and succession planning consulting services. Williamson founded it after doing some consulting work on the side that led to a number of referrals. He plans to share the large company techniques in operational excellence he learned at previous roles in global operations at Rexnord Corp. and Johnson Controls International plc.

Woodgreen Advisors, a new Milwaukee performance turnaround advisory firm, has acquired Glendale-based manufacturer Prototype Composites LLC from Michael Cudahy Jr. The acquisition closed Feb. 1 for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 2005, Prototype Composites makes carbon fiber, Kevlar and fiberglass parts for the motorsports, outdoor sports, electric car, automotive aftermarket and marine industries. It has 10 employees, all of whom will be retained, said Kilby Williamson, managing partner of Woodgreen Advisors. Cudahy will remain with the company to manage product development.

Woodgreen, which Williamson established in August 2017, found Prototype via its turnaround management services. The firm plans to help Prototype diversify, developing innovative products for new industries beyond automotive, such as biomedical and industrial, Williamson said.

“The good news is we’re getting things turned around and we’re actually in hiring mode now,” he said. “We’re definitely going to focus on innovation. We’ve been going out, meeting with our customers, learning what our customers need and getting more aligned with our customers.”

The company will add a focus on automation via ongoing partnerships with local universities and apprenticeships, he said. It has also established some co-development agreements with customers that have more R&D space.

Woodgreen ultimately decided to acquire the business because of the employees, Williamson said.

“After spending some time with the team, just the passion the team has for the customers and also just the level of expertise the team has, it was the team versus the business,” he said. “The guys are something special.”

Woodgreen offers performance turnaround, lean manufacturing, strategic deployment and succession planning consulting services. Williamson founded it after doing some consulting work on the side that led to a number of referrals. He plans to share the large company techniques in operational excellence he learned at previous roles in global operations at Rexnord Corp. and Johnson Controls International plc.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm