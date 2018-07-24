Wisconsin’s federal dollars as a portion of state revenue falls sharply

Pew report shows most states experienced Medicaid-driven increases

by

July 24, 2018, 1:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/wisconsins-federal-dollars-as-a-portion-of-state-revenue-falls-sharply/

Graph courtesy The Pew Charitable Trusts.

A new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows the percentage of Wisconsin revenue coming from federal dollars fell sharply in 2016.

According to the report, the overall share of states’ revenue funded by federal dollars rose in fiscal 2016 for the third consecutive year, to 32.6 percent, up from 31.9 percent in 2015.

The increase was driven mainly by rising federal Medicaid grants fueled by expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Federal grants to states increased 5.2 percent in 2016.

But Wisconsin’s share of federal dollars fell 1.2 percent, making it the second-steepest decline year-over-year among all 50 states.

Gov. Scott Walker has on several occasions since 2014 turned down federal funding for a full expansion of Medicaid under the ACA, opting instead for a partial expansion paid for by the state.

Thirty states increased federal dollars as a share of state revenue in 2016, 20 of which were Medicaid expansion states.

Among revenue sources for states are federal grants, income taxes, public university tuition, tolls and lottery receipts.

The Pew report is based on the most recent available data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State Government Finances.

Read more economic data reports from the BizTracker page.

Graph courtesy The Pew Charitable Trusts.

A new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows the percentage of Wisconsin revenue coming from federal dollars fell sharply in 2016.

According to the report, the overall share of states’ revenue funded by federal dollars rose in fiscal 2016 for the third consecutive year, to 32.6 percent, up from 31.9 percent in 2015.

The increase was driven mainly by rising federal Medicaid grants fueled by expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Federal grants to states increased 5.2 percent in 2016.

But Wisconsin’s share of federal dollars fell 1.2 percent, making it the second-steepest decline year-over-year among all 50 states.

Gov. Scott Walker has on several occasions since 2014 turned down federal funding for a full expansion of Medicaid under the ACA, opting instead for a partial expansion paid for by the state.

Thirty states increased federal dollars as a share of state revenue in 2016, 20 of which were Medicaid expansion states.

Among revenue sources for states are federal grants, income taxes, public university tuition, tolls and lottery receipts.

The Pew report is based on the most recent available data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State Government Finances.

Read more economic data reports from the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm