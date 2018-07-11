Wisconsin startups raised more than $100 million in venture capital in Q2

Wisconsin saw 22 venture capital deals in the second quarter totaling $101.8 million, according to a new report from Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association.

That’s 18th among the other states that saw venture capital deal activity in the second quarter. California was in the lead, with 638 deals totaling $15.6 billion, according to the Venture Monitor report.

Wisconsin saw more deal activity in the second quarter of 2018 than in the second quarter of 2017, when it had nine venture capital deals. No total funding amount was provided in that Venture Monitor report.

The Great Lakes region accounted for 7.9 percent of U.S. deals in the second quarter, and 3.4 percent of deal value. Investors continued to target the coasts, with the West Coast region garnering 40.4 percent of second quarter deals and 62 percent of second quarter deal value, and the Mid-Atlantic region bringing in 20.6 percent of deals and 12.2 percent of deal value during the quarter.

Nationally, when ranked by industry, software companies received the greatest number and the highest value deals, with pharma and biotech also grabbing significant investment dollars.

Venture capital funds nationwide also continued to increase their investment power by raising more capital in the second quarter, closing 72 funds totaling $10.8 billion, putting 2018 on pace to exceed 2017 in number and size of funds.

The report indicates more capital is being concentrated into fewer, larger deals nationally. A total of $57.5 billion has been invested in U.S. venture capital-backed companies through 3,997 deals so far in 2018, according to the report. That puts 2018 on pace to exceed 2017’s venture capital activity, which totaled $81.9 million in 8,815 deals.

According to its methodology, the report includes equity investments into U.S. startup companies from outside sources, excluding investments received as part of an accelerator program, unless that accelerator is investing in follow-on rounds.