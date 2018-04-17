Wisconsin Pharmacal acquires assets of Illinois company

Adds bag-on-valve filling capability in Jackson

by

April 17, 2018, 12:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/wisconsin-pharmacal-acquires-assets-of-illinois-company/

Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Co. LLC has acquired substantially all of the assets of Geneva, Illinois-based Premier Filling Co. Inc. The transaction closed March 30 for an undisclosed price.

Water purification tablets are added to bottles at Wisconsin Pharmacal.

Wisconsin Pharmacal manufactures pharmaceuticals, personal care and outdoor health and safety products. Among its products are Coleman Insect Repellents, Potable Aqua water purification tablets, and vH essentials and YeastGard Advanced feminine care products. It has about 70 employees.

Premier Filling develops, manufactures and fills bag-on-valve continuous spray products for the first aid, medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer health care industries. Bag-on-valve is an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional aerosol that uses compressed air to create pressure that dispenses a product out of a can. Premier’s products were contract manufactured by about 20 employees at two buildings totaling 55,000 square feet, which contained specialized equipment used for bag-on-valve filling and sealing, said John Wundrock, president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Pharmacal. Wisconsin Pharmacal has purchased the equipment and taken on Premier’s customers in the transaction.

As a result of the acquisition, Wisconsin Pharmacal plans to move Premier’s bag-on-valve filling operations to its Jackson plant. It will hire 10 to 15 employees to staff the new line once the equipment has been moved and validated, Wundrock said.

“Not only will it enhance our existing brands…but also the contract manufacturing and the ability that we have to develop new formulations in bag-on-valve,” Wundrock said.

Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Co. LLC has acquired substantially all of the assets of Geneva, Illinois-based Premier Filling Co. Inc. The transaction closed March 30 for an undisclosed price.

Water purification tablets are added to bottles at Wisconsin Pharmacal.

Wisconsin Pharmacal manufactures pharmaceuticals, personal care and outdoor health and safety products. Among its products are Coleman Insect Repellents, Potable Aqua water purification tablets, and vH essentials and YeastGard Advanced feminine care products. It has about 70 employees.

Premier Filling develops, manufactures and fills bag-on-valve continuous spray products for the first aid, medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer health care industries. Bag-on-valve is an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional aerosol that uses compressed air to create pressure that dispenses a product out of a can. Premier’s products were contract manufactured by about 20 employees at two buildings totaling 55,000 square feet, which contained specialized equipment used for bag-on-valve filling and sealing, said John Wundrock, president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Pharmacal. Wisconsin Pharmacal has purchased the equipment and taken on Premier’s customers in the transaction.

As a result of the acquisition, Wisconsin Pharmacal plans to move Premier’s bag-on-valve filling operations to its Jackson plant. It will hire 10 to 15 employees to staff the new line once the equipment has been moved and validated, Wundrock said.

“Not only will it enhance our existing brands…but also the contract manufacturing and the ability that we have to develop new formulations in bag-on-valve,” Wundrock said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm