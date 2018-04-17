Wisconsin Pharmacal acquires assets of Illinois company

Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Co. LLC has acquired substantially all of the assets of Geneva, Illinois-based Premier Filling Co. Inc. The transaction closed March 30 for an undisclosed price.

Wisconsin Pharmacal manufactures pharmaceuticals, personal care and outdoor health and safety products. Among its products are Coleman Insect Repellents, Potable Aqua water purification tablets, and vH essentials and YeastGard Advanced feminine care products. It has about 70 employees.

Premier Filling develops, manufactures and fills bag-on-valve continuous spray products for the first aid, medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer health care industries. Bag-on-valve is an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional aerosol that uses compressed air to create pressure that dispenses a product out of a can. Premier’s products were contract manufactured by about 20 employees at two buildings totaling 55,000 square feet, which contained specialized equipment used for bag-on-valve filling and sealing, said John Wundrock, president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Pharmacal. Wisconsin Pharmacal has purchased the equipment and taken on Premier’s customers in the transaction.

As a result of the acquisition, Wisconsin Pharmacal plans to move Premier’s bag-on-valve filling operations to its Jackson plant. It will hire 10 to 15 employees to staff the new line once the equipment has been moved and validated, Wundrock said.

“Not only will it enhance our existing brands…but also the contract manufacturing and the ability that we have to develop new formulations in bag-on-valve,” Wundrock said.