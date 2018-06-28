WEC Energy to buy 80% of Illinois wind farm for $148 million

Plans to take 100% tax deduction on purchase price

by

June 28, 2018, 11:47 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/wec-energy-to-buy-80-of-illinois-wind-farm-for-148-million/

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group announced today it has agreed to acquire an 80 percent stake in Bishop Hill III Wind Energy Center in Woodhull, Illinois for $148 million.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Construction on the 132-megawatt wind farm was completed in December 2017, and the 52-turbine facility entered production in May.

Bishop Hill owner Invenergy previously constructed Bishop Hill I, at 211.4 megawatts, and Bishop Hill II, with 81 megawatts, at the energy center.

In August 2017, Sun Prairie-based regional power company WPPI Energy signed a 22-year power purchase agreement with Invenergy to buy 100 percent of the electricity from Bishop Hill for its 51 electric utilities, which are in Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and Iowa.

“This investment is a logical extension of our core business,” said Gale Klappa, chairman and chief executive officer of WEC Energy Group. “WPPI has been a significant wholesale customer of ours for years, and we’re pleased to extend that relationship with a new, efficient renewable facility that exists within the Micontinent Independent Systems Operator footprint.”

WEC said in its announcement of the pending transaction that the deal is subject to federal approval. If it goes through, the company plans to take advantage of both production tax credits and the section 179 100 percent bonus depreciation tax advantage that allows businesses to deduct the entire purchase price of certain business assets, which was put into place in the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December.

WEC Energy Group has about $31 billion in assets. It provides power and gas to 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota through its utilities, WE Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources, and Upper Michigan Energy Resources.

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group announced today it has agreed to acquire an 80 percent stake in Bishop Hill III Wind Energy Center in Woodhull, Illinois for $148 million.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Construction on the 132-megawatt wind farm was completed in December 2017, and the 52-turbine facility entered production in May.

Bishop Hill owner Invenergy previously constructed Bishop Hill I, at 211.4 megawatts, and Bishop Hill II, with 81 megawatts, at the energy center.

In August 2017, Sun Prairie-based regional power company WPPI Energy signed a 22-year power purchase agreement with Invenergy to buy 100 percent of the electricity from Bishop Hill for its 51 electric utilities, which are in Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and Iowa.

“This investment is a logical extension of our core business,” said Gale Klappa, chairman and chief executive officer of WEC Energy Group. “WPPI has been a significant wholesale customer of ours for years, and we’re pleased to extend that relationship with a new, efficient renewable facility that exists within the Micontinent Independent Systems Operator footprint.”

WEC said in its announcement of the pending transaction that the deal is subject to federal approval. If it goes through, the company plans to take advantage of both production tax credits and the section 179 100 percent bonus depreciation tax advantage that allows businesses to deduct the entire purchase price of certain business assets, which was put into place in the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December.

WEC Energy Group has about $31 billion in assets. It provides power and gas to 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota through its utilities, WE Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources, and Upper Michigan Energy Resources.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm