WEC Energy Group earnings soar on new tax law

One-time adjustment adds 65 cents per share

by

January 31, 2018, 12:08 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/wec-energy-group-earnings-soar-on-new-tax-law/

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group Inc. today reported fourth quarter net income of $432.6 million, or $1.36 per share, up from $194.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Fourth quarter operating revenues were $2.1 billion, up from $2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, WEC reported net income of $1.2 billion, or $3.79 per share, up from $939 million, or $2.96 per share, in 2016.

Full-year operating revenues totaled $7.6 billion, up from $7.5 billion in 2016.

The marked increase in profits in both the fourth quarter and full year was attributed to one-time, non-cash adjustments equal to 65 cents per share as a result of the new federal tax law, which was applied to WEC’s assets. On an adjusted basis, WEC’s fourth quarter earnings were 71 cents per share. Its adjusted full-year earnings were $3.14 per share.

Retail electricity usage was down 1.6 percent for WEC’s Wisconsin and Michigan utilities in 2017. Residential electricity use declined 3.3 percent, and small commercial and industrial use fell 1.4 percent. Large commercial and industrial users, however, increased usage by 0.4 percent for the year. WEC attributed the decreases to a cooler summer compared to 2016.

“These latest results reflect a disciplined focus on cost control, efficiency gains and executing on the fundamentals of our business,” said Gale Klappa, chairman and chief executive officer at WEC. “On virtually every meaningful measure – from network reliability to customer satisfaction to community involvement – the company continued to perform at a high level during 2017.”

WEC Energy Group utilities increased their customer count by a total of 11,000 electric and 20,000 natural gas over the past year. With six utilities serving 4.4 million electric and natural gas customers in four states, WEC Energy Group is one of the largest utilities – and one of the largest corporations – in the country. It has about $30 billion in assets, 8,500 employees and 55,000 stockholders of record.

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group Inc. today reported fourth quarter net income of $432.6 million, or $1.36 per share, up from $194.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Fourth quarter operating revenues were $2.1 billion, up from $2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, WEC reported net income of $1.2 billion, or $3.79 per share, up from $939 million, or $2.96 per share, in 2016.

Full-year operating revenues totaled $7.6 billion, up from $7.5 billion in 2016.

The marked increase in profits in both the fourth quarter and full year was attributed to one-time, non-cash adjustments equal to 65 cents per share as a result of the new federal tax law, which was applied to WEC’s assets. On an adjusted basis, WEC’s fourth quarter earnings were 71 cents per share. Its adjusted full-year earnings were $3.14 per share.

Retail electricity usage was down 1.6 percent for WEC’s Wisconsin and Michigan utilities in 2017. Residential electricity use declined 3.3 percent, and small commercial and industrial use fell 1.4 percent. Large commercial and industrial users, however, increased usage by 0.4 percent for the year. WEC attributed the decreases to a cooler summer compared to 2016.

“These latest results reflect a disciplined focus on cost control, efficiency gains and executing on the fundamentals of our business,” said Gale Klappa, chairman and chief executive officer at WEC. “On virtually every meaningful measure – from network reliability to customer satisfaction to community involvement – the company continued to perform at a high level during 2017.”

WEC Energy Group utilities increased their customer count by a total of 11,000 electric and 20,000 natural gas over the past year. With six utilities serving 4.4 million electric and natural gas customers in four states, WEC Energy Group is one of the largest utilities – and one of the largest corporations – in the country. It has about $30 billion in assets, 8,500 employees and 55,000 stockholders of record.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm