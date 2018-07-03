Waterstone Mortgage to open regional office in Albuquerque

Southwest office and satellites to employ 100

by

July 03, 2018, 12:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/waterstone-mortgage-to-open-regional-office-in-albuquerque/

Pewaukee-based Waterstone Mortgage Corp. plans to open a sizable Southwest regional office in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sue Millspaugh

Waterstone will employ 100 people among the main Albuquerque office and multiple satellite offices.

“This is a significant growth opportunity for Waterstone Mortgage,” said Eric Egenhoefer, chief executive officer. “The addition of the Albuquerque branch, which will make up our Southwestern region, will allow us to more effectively serve homebuyers in this area of the country. With the product variety of a bank-owned organization – as well as the local expertise our Albuquerque office will offer – we hope to bring a new level of expertise to customers in the greater New Mexico area.”

Sue Millspaugh, regional vice president, will lead the new branch. She has more than 30 years of mortgage lending and finance experience. Also staffing the office will be closers, processors, underwriters, loan assistance, marketing and administrative professionals.

“My team and I are very excited to join Waterstone Mortgage,” Millspaugh said. “The organization’s sterling reputation, ability to close loans on time, substantial list of product offerings, and company culture will fit perfectly with our overall goals. The team is also looking forward to the opportunity to grow professionally within a well-respected and forward-thinking company.”

Waterstone Mortgage is a subsidiary of Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank SSB, which is part of Waterstone Financial Inc. Waterstone Mortgage has $2.6 billion in annual loan origination volume. The mortgage lender, which has more than 700 employees at offices in 24 states and lends in 47 states, recently added the position of president to accommodate its rapid growth.

Pewaukee-based Waterstone Mortgage Corp. plans to open a sizable Southwest regional office in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sue Millspaugh

Waterstone will employ 100 people among the main Albuquerque office and multiple satellite offices.

“This is a significant growth opportunity for Waterstone Mortgage,” said Eric Egenhoefer, chief executive officer. “The addition of the Albuquerque branch, which will make up our Southwestern region, will allow us to more effectively serve homebuyers in this area of the country. With the product variety of a bank-owned organization – as well as the local expertise our Albuquerque office will offer – we hope to bring a new level of expertise to customers in the greater New Mexico area.”

Sue Millspaugh, regional vice president, will lead the new branch. She has more than 30 years of mortgage lending and finance experience. Also staffing the office will be closers, processors, underwriters, loan assistance, marketing and administrative professionals.

“My team and I are very excited to join Waterstone Mortgage,” Millspaugh said. “The organization’s sterling reputation, ability to close loans on time, substantial list of product offerings, and company culture will fit perfectly with our overall goals. The team is also looking forward to the opportunity to grow professionally within a well-respected and forward-thinking company.”

Waterstone Mortgage is a subsidiary of Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank SSB, which is part of Waterstone Financial Inc. Waterstone Mortgage has $2.6 billion in annual loan origination volume. The mortgage lender, which has more than 700 employees at offices in 24 states and lends in 47 states, recently added the position of president to accommodate its rapid growth.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm