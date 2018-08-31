WaterStone Bank applies to operate former Bank Mutual locations

Would add locations in Oak Creek, West Allis, Milwaukee

by

August 31, 2018, 12:51 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/waterstone-bank-applies-to-operate-former-bank-mutual-locations/

Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank SSB applied with the FDIC this week to operate bank branches in three former Bank Mutual locations.

WaterStone is seeking to open branches at 8780 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek, 10296 W. National Ave. in West Allis and 6801 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee.

The applications are subject to the Community Reinvestment Act that requires banks to provide services to low-income neighborhoods. As such, they are currently in a public comment period, which ends Sept. 11.

“We are under contract to purchase three of them, however we are still only in the due diligence period,” said Doug Gordon, chief executive officer of WaterStone Bank. “We have not committed to buying them completely or closing (on the deal). We need regulatory approval. We are also looking at the facilities themselves.”

Real estate developers Randy Roth and Dennis Klein purchased 27 former Bank Mutual properties that were closed as a result of Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp’s acquisition of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. in February.

Founders 3 Real Estate Services will serve as broker for Roth and Klein and take care of any sales and property management for the portfolio.

Roth was not available to comment on the WaterStone application.

Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank SSB applied with the FDIC this week to operate bank branches in three former Bank Mutual locations.

WaterStone is seeking to open branches at 8780 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek, 10296 W. National Ave. in West Allis and 6801 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee.

The applications are subject to the Community Reinvestment Act that requires banks to provide services to low-income neighborhoods. As such, they are currently in a public comment period, which ends Sept. 11.

“We are under contract to purchase three of them, however we are still only in the due diligence period,” said Doug Gordon, chief executive officer of WaterStone Bank. “We have not committed to buying them completely or closing (on the deal). We need regulatory approval. We are also looking at the facilities themselves.”

Real estate developers Randy Roth and Dennis Klein purchased 27 former Bank Mutual properties that were closed as a result of Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp’s acquisition of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. in February.

Founders 3 Real Estate Services will serve as broker for Roth and Klein and take care of any sales and property management for the portfolio.

Roth was not available to comment on the WaterStone application.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm