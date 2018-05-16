Wantable raises $1.4 million

Fashion startup completes series D round

by

May 16, 2018, 9:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/wantable-raises-1-4-million/

Milwaukee-based fashion startup Wantable Inc. has raised $1.4 million from eight investors in an equity round led by Northwestern Mutual’s Cream City Venture Capital and venture philanthropy organization BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation Inc.

The company, which delivers personalized makeup, accessories and apparel to tens of thousands of customers through a subscription service, opened and closed the funding round May 1, said Jalem Getz, president and founder. Both existing investors and new institutional investors contributed, he said. The new investors presented a good opportunity to open a round, he said.

Jalem Getz, founder of Wantable.

“We have no general purpose for the round,” Getz said. “It is an equity round, just to fill the topper, so to speak, with additional funds. It’s just an opportunity to strengthen the balance sheet.”

Wantable had its first profitable year in 2016, and expects to be profitable again in 2018, he said. The company, founded in 2012, has grown to 118 employees and earned an Inc. 5000 listing in 2016 with revenue of $14.1 million. While it’s profitable, continuing to raise private equity funding helps create a capital cushion and keep up with inventory demands, Getz said.

“Strategically, if you can be in a place where you can pick and choose who your investors would be and if you can bring on investors who are very well known in Wisconsin, bring on a level of pedigree, why wouldn’t you do it?” Getz asked.

Wantable has raised more than $4.8 million from investors in four previous rounds. Despite the fact that it has reached a late funding round, Getz said he has no plans to pursue an exit.

“At the end of the day, as cliché as it might seem, we really focus on the customer, focus on the strength of the business and an exit will come or won’t come at the right time,” he said. “We’re in this for the long haul. We’re five years in on this company. I’m happy to run it for five more or 20 more.”

Wantable recently introduced a new algorithm to recommend personalized products to its customers, and now is adding a new feature to allow customers to exchange an item of clothing for a different size, free of charge, Getz said.

Getz previously founded New Berlin costume retailer BuySeasons Inc., which he and investors sold to Liberty Media Corp. in 2006 for more than $55 million.

Milwaukee-based fashion startup Wantable Inc. has raised $1.4 million from eight investors in an equity round led by Northwestern Mutual’s Cream City Venture Capital and venture philanthropy organization BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation Inc.

The company, which delivers personalized makeup, accessories and apparel to tens of thousands of customers through a subscription service, opened and closed the funding round May 1, said Jalem Getz, president and founder. Both existing investors and new institutional investors contributed, he said. The new investors presented a good opportunity to open a round, he said.

Jalem Getz, founder of Wantable.

“We have no general purpose for the round,” Getz said. “It is an equity round, just to fill the topper, so to speak, with additional funds. It’s just an opportunity to strengthen the balance sheet.”

Wantable had its first profitable year in 2016, and expects to be profitable again in 2018, he said. The company, founded in 2012, has grown to 118 employees and earned an Inc. 5000 listing in 2016 with revenue of $14.1 million. While it’s profitable, continuing to raise private equity funding helps create a capital cushion and keep up with inventory demands, Getz said.

“Strategically, if you can be in a place where you can pick and choose who your investors would be and if you can bring on investors who are very well known in Wisconsin, bring on a level of pedigree, why wouldn’t you do it?” Getz asked.

Wantable has raised more than $4.8 million from investors in four previous rounds. Despite the fact that it has reached a late funding round, Getz said he has no plans to pursue an exit.

“At the end of the day, as cliché as it might seem, we really focus on the customer, focus on the strength of the business and an exit will come or won’t come at the right time,” he said. “We’re in this for the long haul. We’re five years in on this company. I’m happy to run it for five more or 20 more.”

Wantable recently introduced a new algorithm to recommend personalized products to its customers, and now is adding a new feature to allow customers to exchange an item of clothing for a different size, free of charge, Getz said.

Getz previously founded New Berlin costume retailer BuySeasons Inc., which he and investors sold to Liberty Media Corp. in 2006 for more than $55 million.

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:41 am

    A $1.4 million dollar series D funding round?!?!?!? Um normally series D is last before exit and you usually raise at least 50% or more of what you have raised to date.

    Good grief Charlie Brown. And 118 employees and $14 mil in revenue??? Not very good benchmarks

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am