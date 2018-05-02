Vorteq Coil Finishers acquires Illinois firm

Expands coil coating capabilities

by

May 02, 2018, 1:59 PM

Oconomowoc-based Vorteq Coil Finishers LLC has acquired the assets of Woodstock, Illinois-based Wheeling Service & Supply Inc. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Vorteq, which offers metal coil coating services, is acquiring the P.V.S. product line, which it plans to expand both in the U.S. and internationally.

Wheeling, established in 1956, has a 100,000-square-foot facility in Woodstock where it produces pre-painted aluminum products for the residential building and construction market. The company can handle coils up to 10,000 pounds with its two coil processing lines. It will be renamed Vorteq Woodstock LLC.

Vorteq now has eight continuous coil coating lines around the U.S. The acquisition expands its production capacity and ability to serve Midwestern residential building products clients. It also provides additional slitting capabilities.

“The addition of the Wheeling assets to the Vorteq portfolio is a logical follow-up to our highly successful 2016 acquisition of Prior Coated Metals,” says Jim Dockey, chief executive officer of Vorteq. “The transaction will enable Vorteq to better serve its gutter coil and residential building product customers, and we look forward to leveraging the enormous potential of P.V.S. with our sales force.”

