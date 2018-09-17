Vizance combines with Kenosha insurance agency

Hartland-based insurance agency Vizance has merged with Kenosha agency Sparks Insurance. The combination took effect Sept. 1, and the financial details were not disclosed.

With the addition of Sparks, Vizance will expand its geographic reach into the Racine/Kenosha area.

Vizance, founded in 1978 and formerly known as RC Insurance, now serves clients from northern Illinois to northeastern Wisconsin. The privately-held, independent agency provides a range of individual and commercial insurance, as well as risk management, employee benefits and financial services. It has offices in Hartland, Appleton, Kaukauna and Oshkosh.

With the addition of Sparks’ seven employees, Vizance now has 98 employees. President Jeff Cardenas said he plans to add another 12 to 15 employees across Vizance’s footprint in 2019.

Sparks, founded in 1960, provides auto, home, life, health and business insurance. It will retain its branding and its Kenosha office in the integration. Its leadership will also remain in place, with principals Lon Knoedler, president, and Bonnie Knoedler, secretary/treasurer, remaining with Sparks.

“We found a partner that meshes seamlessly with our philosophies, culture and way of doing business. It’s a win-win-win for our staff, our clients and our company partners,” said Lon Knoedler, president of Sparks Insurance.

“First, the most important thing to us always is culture and values, and those really aligned well,” Cardenas said. “Geographically, we’ve really been looking at the Kenosha area for a long time and we’ve known Lon and Bonnie for a long time.

“Lon is really viewed as an expert in the insurance industry,” he said. “We’re going to be looking at Lon globally as a resource for our entire company, really for training and coverage purposes. Lon has a real passion for teaching and mentoring that we’re going to utilize.”

Vizance has experienced 15 to 20 percent growth in all of its departments year-over-year, which has been driving its growth, Cardenas said. That’s driven by an internally competitive, yet supportive, atmosphere, he said.