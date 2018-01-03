Venturedyne acquires assets of Michigan firm

Pewaukee-based Venturedyne Ltd. has acquired the assets of Holland, Michigan-based Lakewood Fab Tech. The transaction closed Dec. 27 for an undisclosed price.

Lakewood manufactures machines, subassemblies and parts for food processing, material handling and automated assembly at its 50,000-square-foot plant in Holland. It specializes in designing stainless steel equipment, and has expertise in laser cutting, metal forming, deburring and finishing, CNC machining, welding and passivation, and assembly of stainless steel. The company has 27 employees.

Venturedyne is a holding company that owns eight manufacturing, sales and service companies. One of its companies, Thermotron Industries, is also based in Holland, Michigan, and has expanded with the addition of Lakewood’s equipment and facility, said Kevin Ewing, vice president of sales at Thermotron.

Thermotron manufactures high-performance environmental test chambers and vibration test systems that are often used to simulate harsh environments in which a product would be used. It has about 450 employees.

In the acquisition, Lakewood has been dissolved. Venturedyne acquired the land, facility and equipment. It is yet to be determined whether Lakewood’s employees will be retained, Ewing said.

Lakewood was sold by Mike Miedema. He will now serve as transition leader at Thermotron, Ewing said.

Venturedyne also owns Milwaukee-based Advanced Detection System Co. and Dings Magnetic Separator Co.; Verona-based Carnes; Alsip, Illinois-based Boyd Power Press and Scientific Dust Collectors; and Redlands, California-based Climet Instruments.