Venture Construction Group acquires Ware Design Build

New Berlin commercial contractor expands into homebuilding

by

August 31, 2018, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/venture-construction-group-acquires-ware-design-build/

New Berlin-based commercial contractor Venture Construction Group has acquired residential homebuilder Delafield-based Ware Design Build LLC.

A Venture Construction Group project.

The transaction closed March 1 for an undisclosed price. The Delafield office was closed, and Ware’s four employees have moved in to Venture’s New Berlin offices. Venture now has 17 employees.

With the acquisition of Ware, Venture has expanded into residential construction. As a result, it added 3,000 square feet to its New Berlin facility, which is now about 9,000 square feet, said Dan Eckerman, president of Venture.

“We expanded our office and remodeled it and made it more of a residential showroom,” Eckerman said.

He wanted to add homebuilding because it’s such a creative market, Eckerman said.

“You can truly create homes that aren’t like every other home out there,” he said. “So many homes that you see are exactly alike.”

