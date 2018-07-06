Van Horn Automotive acquires Stevens Point Nissan

Plymouth company now has 13 dealerships

July 06, 2018

Plymouth-based Van Horn Automotive Group Inc. announced today it has acquired Stevens Point Nissan from the Home Run Auto Group for an undisclosed price.

Stevens Point Nissan, Van Horn’s first Nissan dealership, is located at 301 Green Avenue N in Stevens Point. The company plans to increase the level of inventory and upgrade the service center, it said in an announcement. All of the employees will be retained, and Van Horn plans to hire additional employees at the Stevens Point dealership.

“The Stevens Point and Portage County community is strong, with a diverse mix of business, education, culture and the arts,” said Teresa Van Horn, co-CEO of Van Horn Automotive Group. “We’re humbled to operate in such a vibrant area.”

“Nissan is a brand we’ve wanted to sell for years, and Stevens Point is a great location; very accessible from every direction,” said co-CEO Chuck Van Horn. “It took the right opportunity to make this possible.”

Founded in 1966, Van Horn now has 13 auto dealerships in Wisconsin and Iowa. It sells Chevrolet, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles in Milwaukee, Oconomowoc, Plymouth, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, Lomira, Stoughton, and Newhall, Iowa. Van Horn Automotive Group also includes a real estate business, finance company and several insurance firms. The company has more than 500 employees.

