Titan Spine raises another $7.5 million

Doubles series D round

by

January 08, 2018, 12:56 PM

Mequon-based Titan Spine LLC has raised another $7.5 million for its series D funding round, which now totals $15 million, according to a December SEC filing.

The interior of Titan Spine’s manufacturing plant in Brown Deer.

The funding again came entirely from Texas private equity firm Southlake Equity Group, said Tom Keene, managing partner at Southlake.

Keene said when Southlake made its initial investment of $7.5 million in June 2016, it also committed to another $7.5 million in a second tranche, which was deployed in February 2017. The SEC filing for this second investment was not filed until December.

The investment gave Southlake a minority ownership stake in Titan Spine. Dr. Peter Ullrich, Titan’s chief executive officer, and a number of others make up the majority ownership group.

“The amount that we invested was committed all upfront,” Keene said. “It’s just a new draw on committed capital.”

Kevin Gemas, president at Titan Spine, said the funds are being used for general corporate purposes. He could not be reached for additional information.

Titan, founded in 2006, makes a line of titanium interbody spinal implants equipped with a special grooved surface that encourages bone growth. The products are developed at its Mequon headquarters and manufactured in Brown Deer. Its 2015 global sales totaled $33.5 million. As of October 2016, Titan had 72 employees, and planned to double its sales force to help commercialize its nanoLOCK surface interbody device.

Titan has been growing at more than 40 percent per year for 10 years, so the company needed resources to sustain its growth rate, Keene said. According to an August 2017 Titan Spine news release, its sales had grown 49 percent year-over-year as of mid-2017.

Simultaneously, Titan Spine raised a separate, indefinite series B equity fund for early investors, launched in June 2016, that totaled $202,262; and a series B round launched in August 2016 that now totals $1.8 million, according to a December 2017 SEC filing.

In 2011, Titan raised $2.6 million in debt from 12 investors, according to another SEC filing.

