Titan Inc. acquired by Michigan company

Sturtevant manufacturer’s operations to be unaffected

by

January 29, 2018, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/titan-inc-acquired-by-michigan-company/

Sturtevant-based Titan Inc. has been acquired by Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Burke Porter Group. The acquisition closed Jan. 12 for an undisclosed price.

Titan Inc. designs and manufactures hydraulic and vehicle test stands, as well as powertrain component assembly and test systems. Founded in 1966 as a tool and die maker, Titan designs custom test solutions for hydraulic, vehicle and powertrain applications. Its customers include off-highway OEMs and their tier one suppliers in agriculture, construction, hydraulic components and forestry. It has about 30 employees, all of whom are being retained at the same 20,000-square-foot plant in the transaction, said Jon Eldersveld, director of global FP and A at Burke Porter.

“We intend to continue to do business in that area because all the employees are coming from as far as Chicago and other places, also,” Eldersveld said. “We want to make sure that the place of business is in a central area for them.”

Burke Porter Group is an international group of intelligent machinery manufacturing firms with more than 30 locations. Its products are used by the automotive, advanced manufacturing and life science sectors. Its portfolio includes Kleinknecht, LISMAR, Universal Balancing, CIMAT, Epic Equipment & Engineering, XL Machine Co. Inc., Korvis, Primatics and Burke E. Porter Machinery Co.

According to a release from Burke, the acquisition of Titan will help advance its growth and add products in its hydraulic testing and assembly equipment category. Burke does not plan to make any changes to Titan’s operations in Sturtevant.

Milwaukee-based investment bank Promontory Point Capital advised Titan in the sale. Burke Porter declined to name the sellers, who are retiring.

