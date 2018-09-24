The Equitable Bank seeking to reorganize

Wauwatosa bank to raise up to $13.7 million

by

September 24, 2018, 12:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/the-equitable-bank-seeking-to-reorganize/

Wauwatosa-based The Equitable Bank plans to reorganize into a mutual holding company and raise as much as $13.7 million in a public stock offering, according to a filing this month with the SEC.

Founded in 1927, The Equitable Bank is currently a Wisconsin-chartered mutual savings bank. In addition to its main office in Wauwatosa, The Equitable Bank has five branches and a loan production office in southeastern Wisconsin. It has $313.4 million in total assets, as of June 30. The bank reported a $602,000 net loss through the third quarter of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

TEB Bancorp Inc. is offering a total of between 879,750 and 1.4 million shares of common stock at $10 per share, first in a subscription offering and then in a community offering. The Equitable Savings Bank Retirement Savings Plan would purchase up to 538,000 shares of TEB Bancorp Inc. at $10 per share, and depositors in The Equitable Bank are also eligible to buy stock in the subscription offering. The stock offering is for 45 percent of TEB Bancorp’s shares, and the other 55 percent will be owned by TEB MHC, the mutual holding company.

Following the offering, TEB stock would be traded on the OTC Pink Marketplace.

“At this time, the most we can do is confirm that we have adopted a plan of MHC reorganization and we are excited about it,” said Rachel Schwab, assistant vice president, marketing and brand director at The Equitable Bank.

Earlier this month, Greenfield-based Pyramax Bank also filed with regulators to convert from a mutual savings bank to a mutual holding company. That offering would raise $32.7 million. Both conversions require regulatory approval.

Wauwatosa-based The Equitable Bank plans to reorganize into a mutual holding company and raise as much as $13.7 million in a public stock offering, according to a filing this month with the SEC.

Founded in 1927, The Equitable Bank is currently a Wisconsin-chartered mutual savings bank. In addition to its main office in Wauwatosa, The Equitable Bank has five branches and a loan production office in southeastern Wisconsin. It has $313.4 million in total assets, as of June 30. The bank reported a $602,000 net loss through the third quarter of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

TEB Bancorp Inc. is offering a total of between 879,750 and 1.4 million shares of common stock at $10 per share, first in a subscription offering and then in a community offering. The Equitable Savings Bank Retirement Savings Plan would purchase up to 538,000 shares of TEB Bancorp Inc. at $10 per share, and depositors in The Equitable Bank are also eligible to buy stock in the subscription offering. The stock offering is for 45 percent of TEB Bancorp’s shares, and the other 55 percent will be owned by TEB MHC, the mutual holding company.

Following the offering, TEB stock would be traded on the OTC Pink Marketplace.

“At this time, the most we can do is confirm that we have adopted a plan of MHC reorganization and we are excited about it,” said Rachel Schwab, assistant vice president, marketing and brand director at The Equitable Bank.

Earlier this month, Greenfield-based Pyramax Bank also filed with regulators to convert from a mutual savings bank to a mutual holding company. That offering would raise $32.7 million. Both conversions require regulatory approval.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am