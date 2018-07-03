TAI Diagnostics raises more than expected

Tosa company’s funding round grows

by

July 03, 2018, 10:59 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/tai-diagnostics-raises-more-than-expected/

Wauwatosa-based TAI Diagnostics Inc. has raised more than expected in its Series A extension funding round. The company filed notice with the SEC recently that it surpassed its $10 million goal, raising $12.8 million.

TAI, which in January had raised the $10 million, upped its total offering amount to $13 million. The $12.8 million in equity and options investments so far has come from 34 investors.

Frank Langley, chief executive officer, said the additional funds have come from investors who are excited about TAI’s product, which is a diagnostic test for heart transplant patients that measures potential organ rejection via blood test, avoiding the need for a more invasive endomyocardial biopsy.

“We have other clinical trials going in other organs, which has significant progress,” Langley said, including lung and kidney tests. “As a business, we’re just making tremendous progress and people want to get in.”

The biotechnology startup, founded in 2015, is a Medical College of Wisconsin spinoff based in a two-suite space in the Milwaukee County Research Park.

TAI still plans to use the proceeds of the round to continue its product development efforts via clinical trials, and to hire more employees. Langley declined to disclose employee numbers.

To date, TAI has raised more than $24 million in outside funding or its test. It has completed phase 1 of its heart clinical trials and is well into phase 2. In May, TAI launched its test, myTAI Heart, and it is now available to hospitals for regular use for the first time. Langley declined to disclose which hospitals are using the test, but said the results have been promising.

“Our test really is a platform test that we can adapt to any other solid organ transplant. In essence, it’s just a natural solution,” he said. “It’s an ongoing process. You always keep improving the product you have and then we’re developing products for other organs.”

Langley said TAI does not currently have any plans for an exit.

Wauwatosa-based TAI Diagnostics Inc. has raised more than expected in its Series A extension funding round. The company filed notice with the SEC recently that it surpassed its $10 million goal, raising $12.8 million.

TAI, which in January had raised the $10 million, upped its total offering amount to $13 million. The $12.8 million in equity and options investments so far has come from 34 investors.

Frank Langley, chief executive officer, said the additional funds have come from investors who are excited about TAI’s product, which is a diagnostic test for heart transplant patients that measures potential organ rejection via blood test, avoiding the need for a more invasive endomyocardial biopsy.

“We have other clinical trials going in other organs, which has significant progress,” Langley said, including lung and kidney tests. “As a business, we’re just making tremendous progress and people want to get in.”

The biotechnology startup, founded in 2015, is a Medical College of Wisconsin spinoff based in a two-suite space in the Milwaukee County Research Park.

TAI still plans to use the proceeds of the round to continue its product development efforts via clinical trials, and to hire more employees. Langley declined to disclose employee numbers.

To date, TAI has raised more than $24 million in outside funding or its test. It has completed phase 1 of its heart clinical trials and is well into phase 2. In May, TAI launched its test, myTAI Heart, and it is now available to hospitals for regular use for the first time. Langley declined to disclose which hospitals are using the test, but said the results have been promising.

“Our test really is a platform test that we can adapt to any other solid organ transplant. In essence, it’s just a natural solution,” he said. “It’s an ongoing process. You always keep improving the product you have and then we’re developing products for other organs.”

Langley said TAI does not currently have any plans for an exit.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm