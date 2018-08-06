State planning sessions to connect small firms to Foxconn work

Two state agencies are planning information sessions aimed at helping small construction firms connect to opportunities to work on Foxconn Technology Group’s LCD manufacturing campus project in Mount Pleasant.

The two capacity-building sessions will be held in Milwaukee and Racine County. The Milwaukee sessions is set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at UMOS Inc, 2701 S. Chase Ave. The Racine session will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the SC Johnson iMet Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

The targeted audience for the sessions includes certified small and disadvantaged businesses, lending institutions, chambers of commerces and other business associations and resources.

“These capacity building workshops are designed to help level the playing field for our small certified and disadvantaged businesses by ensuring they have the tools they need to hire and retain qualified workers,” said Ray Allen, Department of Workforce Development secretary.

The department has a number of programs to potentially help companies, including dollar-for-dollar matching training grants up to $400,000, a transitional jobs program that pays the first $7.25 per hour for certain underemployed job candidates in select areas and assistance in applying for Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which can reduce tax liabilities by $2,000 to $8,000 per hire.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority will also be at the sessions to discuss its Contractors Loan Guarantee program, which aims to provide small and disadvantaged businesses with better access to capital.

In addition to DWD and WHEDA, the National Association of Minority Contractors, the Legacy Redevelopment Corp., Racine County and the Racine County Economic Development Corp. are also involved in organizing the events,

The events are free but registration is required. More information is available by clicking here.