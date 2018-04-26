Signicast to acquire Texas manufacturer

Consolidated Casting would be first facility outside Wisconsin

April 26, 2018, 11:50 AM

Hartford-based Signicast LLC has agreed to acquire the assets of Hutchins, Texas-based Consolidated Casting Corp. The terms and transaction price were not disclosed.

Signicast makes precision investment cast components, of which it is the largest commercial manufacturer in the world. It has about 800 employees in 800,000 square feet of total space at its campuses in Brown Deer and Hartford.

Consolidated Casting, which makes investment castings used in the manufacturing of mechanical components, would become Signicast’s first facility outside Wisconsin, Signicast announced. Consolidated operates out of a 116,000-square-foot campus near Dallas.

With the acquisition of Consolidated Casting, Signicast would expand its geographic reach and Consolidated customers would have access to the whole Form Technologies platform.

Signicast was acquired last year by Dynacast and is now a division of Charlotte, North Carolina-based precision component manufacturing company Form Technologies, which was formed in January.

“The addition of Consolidated Casting extends our footprint in the United States, expands our services to the oil and gas sector, and provides added capacity for existing and new markets. We are excited to have the Consolidated Casting employees join our division,” said Clayton Tychkowsky, chief executive officer of the Signicast division.

