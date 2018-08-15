Sift Medical Data raising up to $1.1 million round

Milwaukee medical billing startup raised $655,000 round in November

by

August 15, 2018, 12:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/sift-medical-data-raising-up-to-1-1-million-round/

Milwaukee-based Sift Medical Data Inc. is working to raise a new funding round of up to $1.1 million.

The company has just more than $800,000 committed from fewer than 10 investors in the funding round so far, said Justin Nicols, founder and chief executive officer of Sift MD.

This latest funding round comes on the heels of a $655,000 seed funding round Sift closed in November, led by Winnebago Seed Fund. It was the first investment for Neenah-based Winnebago since it closed its $11 million startup fund as part of the Badger Fund of Funds program.

The startup decided to go back to investors so soon because it has been scaling its team as it sees more customer demand in the market. It plans to use the additional funding to expand its sales and marketing efforts and hire additional data scientists in Milwaukee, Nicols said.

Winnebago is again the lead investor in Sift’s $1.1 million round, Nicols said, and other seed-round investors also made follow-on investments. The raise is expected to close Sept. 15.

Sift, established in 2013 and previously known as Small Biz Collections LLC and Remindabill Inc., helps normalize insurance claims and insurance payment data to help medical providers draw analytics from the information. For example, a provider could predict a patient’s propensity to pay, and the optimal bill amount to put in front of a patient based on their ability to pay, Nicols said.

The startup has found traction in the market as the patient responsibility for health care costs has grown to be a larger portion of providers’ revenue, now at about 30 percent, he said. Sift’s customers are health care providers and the billing companies to which they outsource collections.

“Analytics and revenue cycle management is an interesting spot. It’s highly expensive and becoming more costly to process claims and process medical bills,” Nicols said. “Across the board obviously with rising costs associated with medical, people are looking for more efficient ways to cut those costs.”

The company now has six employees. Nicols said a big win for Sift was hiring as its senior vice president of analytics Ken Cunningham, former vice president of insurance claims analytics at LexisNexis.

Currently located in a 1,200-square-foot space at 735 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee, Sift is evaluating moving to a larger office space as it grows, he said.

Nicols was previously vice president of business development at Milwaukee startup Okanjo, senior director of business development at Okanjo affiliate Drescher Holdings Inc., founded social academic network Study With Me, and worked in investment banking.

Milwaukee-based Sift Medical Data Inc. is working to raise a new funding round of up to $1.1 million.

The company has just more than $800,000 committed from fewer than 10 investors in the funding round so far, said Justin Nicols, founder and chief executive officer of Sift MD.

This latest funding round comes on the heels of a $655,000 seed funding round Sift closed in November, led by Winnebago Seed Fund. It was the first investment for Neenah-based Winnebago since it closed its $11 million startup fund as part of the Badger Fund of Funds program.

The startup decided to go back to investors so soon because it has been scaling its team as it sees more customer demand in the market. It plans to use the additional funding to expand its sales and marketing efforts and hire additional data scientists in Milwaukee, Nicols said.

Winnebago is again the lead investor in Sift’s $1.1 million round, Nicols said, and other seed-round investors also made follow-on investments. The raise is expected to close Sept. 15.

Sift, established in 2013 and previously known as Small Biz Collections LLC and Remindabill Inc., helps normalize insurance claims and insurance payment data to help medical providers draw analytics from the information. For example, a provider could predict a patient’s propensity to pay, and the optimal bill amount to put in front of a patient based on their ability to pay, Nicols said.

The startup has found traction in the market as the patient responsibility for health care costs has grown to be a larger portion of providers’ revenue, now at about 30 percent, he said. Sift’s customers are health care providers and the billing companies to which they outsource collections.

“Analytics and revenue cycle management is an interesting spot. It’s highly expensive and becoming more costly to process claims and process medical bills,” Nicols said. “Across the board obviously with rising costs associated with medical, people are looking for more efficient ways to cut those costs.”

The company now has six employees. Nicols said a big win for Sift was hiring as its senior vice president of analytics Ken Cunningham, former vice president of insurance claims analytics at LexisNexis.

Currently located in a 1,200-square-foot space at 735 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee, Sift is evaluating moving to a larger office space as it grows, he said.

Nicols was previously vice president of business development at Milwaukee startup Okanjo, senior director of business development at Okanjo affiliate Drescher Holdings Inc., founded social academic network Study With Me, and worked in investment banking.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm