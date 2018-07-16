Sheboygan County woodworking companies join forces

Sheboygan Falls-based woodworking firm Frontier Craftsmen has acquired the assets of Glenbeulah-based high-end cabinetry maker Crockett’s Cabinetry from David Yurk. The transaction closed July 10 for an undisclosed price.

The companies will join forces in Frontier Craftsmen’s 2,800-square-foot shop at 638 Monroe St. in downtown Sheboygan Falls. Crockett’s 1,400-square-foot facility in Glenbeulah will be closed. Frontier Craftsmen now has two full-time and five part-time employees, with plans to add another full-time employee in the next year. Yurk is staying on with the business.

“We felt it was a great fit,” said Sam Kohlhagen, owner of Frontier Craftsmen. “Both businesses have very similar types of work within cabinetry and woodworking, and it was a great experience for us to get into larger jobs. Before, it was just myself so I couldn’t build a whole kitchen. This gives us a lot of knowledge.”

Frontier Craftsmen mainly provides custom woodworking to residential homeowners for kitchen or bathroom construction or remodels, Kohlhagen said. He plans to expand further into commercial projects.

Senior financing was provided by Oostburg State Bank and the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. provided a Revolving Loan Fund loan and business plan development assistance on the transaction.