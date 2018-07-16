Sheboygan County woodworking companies join forces

Frontier Craftsmen acquires Crockett’s Cabinetry

by

July 16, 2018, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/sheboygan-county-woodworking-companies-join-forces/

Sheboygan Falls-based woodworking firm Frontier Craftsmen has acquired the assets of Glenbeulah-based high-end cabinetry maker Crockett’s Cabinetry from David Yurk. The transaction closed July 10 for an undisclosed price.

The companies will join forces in Frontier Craftsmen’s 2,800-square-foot shop at 638 Monroe St. in downtown Sheboygan Falls. Crockett’s 1,400-square-foot facility in Glenbeulah will be closed. Frontier Craftsmen now has two full-time and five part-time employees, with plans to add another full-time employee in the next year. Yurk is staying on with the business.

“We felt it was a great fit,” said Sam Kohlhagen, owner of Frontier Craftsmen. “Both businesses have very similar types of work within cabinetry and woodworking, and it was a great experience for us to get into larger jobs. Before, it was just myself so I couldn’t build a whole kitchen. This gives us a lot of knowledge.”

Frontier Craftsmen mainly provides custom woodworking to residential homeowners for kitchen or bathroom construction or remodels, Kohlhagen said. He plans to expand further into commercial projects.

Senior financing was provided by Oostburg State Bank and the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. provided a Revolving Loan Fund loan and business plan development assistance on the transaction.

Sheboygan Falls-based woodworking firm Frontier Craftsmen has acquired the assets of Glenbeulah-based high-end cabinetry maker Crockett’s Cabinetry from David Yurk. The transaction closed July 10 for an undisclosed price.

The companies will join forces in Frontier Craftsmen’s 2,800-square-foot shop at 638 Monroe St. in downtown Sheboygan Falls. Crockett’s 1,400-square-foot facility in Glenbeulah will be closed. Frontier Craftsmen now has two full-time and five part-time employees, with plans to add another full-time employee in the next year. Yurk is staying on with the business.

“We felt it was a great fit,” said Sam Kohlhagen, owner of Frontier Craftsmen. “Both businesses have very similar types of work within cabinetry and woodworking, and it was a great experience for us to get into larger jobs. Before, it was just myself so I couldn’t build a whole kitchen. This gives us a lot of knowledge.”

Frontier Craftsmen mainly provides custom woodworking to residential homeowners for kitchen or bathroom construction or remodels, Kohlhagen said. He plans to expand further into commercial projects.

Senior financing was provided by Oostburg State Bank and the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. provided a Revolving Loan Fund loan and business plan development assistance on the transaction.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm