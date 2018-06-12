Sheboygan company raising $12 million for hemp growhouse

iHemp Alliance Medical plans 48,000-square-foot facility

by

June 12, 2018, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/sheboygan-company-raising-12-million-for-hemp-growhouse/

Sheboygan-based iHemp Alliance Medical LLC plans to raise $12 million to build a 48,768-square-foot industrial hemp growhouse and laboratory, according to a recent SEC filing.

According to iHemp’s website, its hemp would be grown for a variety of uses, including clothing, food and beverages, paper, building supplies, plastics, building materials and chemical cleanup. The company plans to build a pharmaceutical-grade ISO Class 5 Cleanroom facility and use aeroponic technology to grow its hemp.

iHemp was incorporated in March by Thomas Ducharme, president and chief executive officer.

Vincent Petrescu, a CPA who also works for iHemp, confirmed the funds were being raised to build the growhouse, but declined to comment on the plans because the company is in “stealth mode.”

According to iHemp’s site, it plans to break ground on the plant in July and complete construction in October. The company projects it would annually produce more than 12,000 kilograms of industrial hemp flower tops for wholesale to the cannabidoil industry, and generate $42 million in annual revenue.

Under a provision in the 2014 federal farm bill, the state Legislature passed a law in November that directed the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to write an emergency administrative rule within 90 days to set up an industrial hemp production pilot program. The rule became effective March 2, and the DATCP accepted applications through May 1 for industrial hemp licensing.

Wisconsin is one of 32 states with industrial hemp pilot programs. Growers and processors must pass a background check and show they have no state or federal drug convictions, as well as register annually with the DATCP. Their plants are inspected by the DATCP and are to contain no more than 0.3 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

Sheboygan-based iHemp Alliance Medical LLC plans to raise $12 million to build a 48,768-square-foot industrial hemp growhouse and laboratory, according to a recent SEC filing.

According to iHemp’s website, its hemp would be grown for a variety of uses, including clothing, food and beverages, paper, building supplies, plastics, building materials and chemical cleanup. The company plans to build a pharmaceutical-grade ISO Class 5 Cleanroom facility and use aeroponic technology to grow its hemp.

iHemp was incorporated in March by Thomas Ducharme, president and chief executive officer.

Vincent Petrescu, a CPA who also works for iHemp, confirmed the funds were being raised to build the growhouse, but declined to comment on the plans because the company is in “stealth mode.”

According to iHemp’s site, it plans to break ground on the plant in July and complete construction in October. The company projects it would annually produce more than 12,000 kilograms of industrial hemp flower tops for wholesale to the cannabidoil industry, and generate $42 million in annual revenue.

Under a provision in the 2014 federal farm bill, the state Legislature passed a law in November that directed the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to write an emergency administrative rule within 90 days to set up an industrial hemp production pilot program. The rule became effective March 2, and the DATCP accepted applications through May 1 for industrial hemp licensing.

Wisconsin is one of 32 states with industrial hemp pilot programs. Growers and processors must pass a background check and show they have no state or federal drug convictions, as well as register annually with the DATCP. Their plants are inspected by the DATCP and are to contain no more than 0.3 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm