Sentry Equipment to acquire Texas pipeline company

Oconomowoc-based Sentry Equipment Corp. has agreed to acquire Sugar Land, Texas-based Integrity Measurement & Control Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the next 30 days for an undisclosed price.

Sentry Equipment develops and manufactures equipment and systems used to sample water, steam, gas, liquids, slurries and bulk solids. Its products are used globally, most often in the power generation industry. Founded in 1924, Sentry has 180 employees and is an employee-owned firm.

Integrity Measurement distributes pipeline corrosion monitoring and chemical optimization products. It has worked with Sentry as a business partner for the past five years. Representative sampling and pipeline corrosion monitoring can be used to gauge safety and protect assets in several industries, the companies said.

Sentry plans to integrate Integrity with its Sentry Process Monitoring Tech Center in Houston. Three Integrity employees are expected to join Sentry as a result of the transaction.

“By bringing IMC into the Sentry PMTC fold, our upstream and midstream oil and gas customers will have a single center for application support, products, training and services,” said Brian Baker, chief executive officer of Sentry Equipment.

“We are very excited about joining Sentry Equipment,” said Lance Witt, president of Integrity Measurement & Control. “Our shared goal is to provide application expertise and responsive service to the upstream market. We also share a common core value of building lasting customer relationships and a culture of employee ownership.”