Sensient acquires color business from Peruvian food company

Milwaukee manufacturer expands reach in natural segment

by

February 09, 2018, 12:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/sensient-acquires-color-business-from-peruvian-food-company/

Milwaukee-based Sensient Technologies Corp. announced it has acquired the natural color business of Lima, Peru-based natural food and ingredient maker GlobeNatural. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter.

GlobeNatural colors are used in a wide range of food and beverage products. (Photo: Business Wire)

GlobeNatural is owned by Peruvian alpaca textile conglomerate Michell Group. It has been sourcing, manufacturing and exporting natural food ingredients and colors for more than 25 years. It sources and processes raw materials including cochineal derivatives, annatto derivatives, turmeric derivatives, anthocyanins and chlorophyll for natural coloring. They are used in food and beverage production worldwide.

Sensient manufactures colors, flavors and fragrances across its global footprint that are used to make foods and beverages, cosmetics, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and specialty chemicals.

The acquired business will operate as Sensient Natural Colors Peru S.A.C. Sensient indicated the new business will help expand its reach in the growing natural foods segment.

“This acquisition is an important component of our ‘seed to shelf’ initiative in food colors. Eighty percent of food products launched globally use natural colors and coloring foodstuffs and we anticipate that this market will continue to grow. We will continue to innovate and expand our natural color supply chain portfolio,” said Paul Manning, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensient Technologies.

The cost of the acquisition and the integration plans have not yet been disclosed.

Sensient also Thursday reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income totaled $13.4 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, down 57 percent from $31.4 million, or 70 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating income was $47.4 billion in the quarter, up from $43.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue was $328.9 billion in the quarter, down from $330.2 billion in the same period a year ago.

For the full year, net income was $89.6 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, down from $126.3 million, or $2.84 per share, in 2016.

Full-year operating income was $167.8 million, down from $185.6 million in the prior year.

Sensient’s 2017 revenue was $1.4 billion, flat from 2016.

The company attributed the declines to the new federal tax law, as well as restructuring and other costs.

The tax impact reduced net income by $18.4 million, or 42 cents per share, for the fourth quarter and the full year.

The restructuring and other costs, which include mainly non-cash losses from two business divestitures in 2017, reduced operating income by $2.9 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter and $48.1 million, or 96 cents per share, for the full year. In 2016, restructuring and other costs lowered its operating income by $6.2 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter and $26.1 million, or 47 cents per share, in the full year.

Milwaukee-based Sensient Technologies Corp. announced it has acquired the natural color business of Lima, Peru-based natural food and ingredient maker GlobeNatural. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter.

GlobeNatural colors are used in a wide range of food and beverage products. (Photo: Business Wire)

GlobeNatural is owned by Peruvian alpaca textile conglomerate Michell Group. It has been sourcing, manufacturing and exporting natural food ingredients and colors for more than 25 years. It sources and processes raw materials including cochineal derivatives, annatto derivatives, turmeric derivatives, anthocyanins and chlorophyll for natural coloring. They are used in food and beverage production worldwide.

Sensient manufactures colors, flavors and fragrances across its global footprint that are used to make foods and beverages, cosmetics, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and specialty chemicals.

The acquired business will operate as Sensient Natural Colors Peru S.A.C. Sensient indicated the new business will help expand its reach in the growing natural foods segment.

“This acquisition is an important component of our ‘seed to shelf’ initiative in food colors. Eighty percent of food products launched globally use natural colors and coloring foodstuffs and we anticipate that this market will continue to grow. We will continue to innovate and expand our natural color supply chain portfolio,” said Paul Manning, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensient Technologies.

The cost of the acquisition and the integration plans have not yet been disclosed.

Sensient also Thursday reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income totaled $13.4 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, down 57 percent from $31.4 million, or 70 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating income was $47.4 billion in the quarter, up from $43.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue was $328.9 billion in the quarter, down from $330.2 billion in the same period a year ago.

For the full year, net income was $89.6 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, down from $126.3 million, or $2.84 per share, in 2016.

Full-year operating income was $167.8 million, down from $185.6 million in the prior year.

Sensient’s 2017 revenue was $1.4 billion, flat from 2016.

The company attributed the declines to the new federal tax law, as well as restructuring and other costs.

The tax impact reduced net income by $18.4 million, or 42 cents per share, for the fourth quarter and the full year.

The restructuring and other costs, which include mainly non-cash losses from two business divestitures in 2017, reduced operating income by $2.9 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter and $48.1 million, or 96 cents per share, for the full year. In 2016, restructuring and other costs lowered its operating income by $6.2 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter and $26.1 million, or 47 cents per share, in the full year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm