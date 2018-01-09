SEEK Professionals acquires Minnesota staffing firm

Expands market share in Minneapolis area

by

January 09, 2018, 12:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/seek-professionals-acquires-minnesota-staffing-firm/

Grafton-based staffing firm SEEK Professionals has acquired Edina, Minnesota-based staffing firm Career Professionals Inc. The transaction closed Jan. 2 for an undisclosed price.

Carol Ann Schneider

Career Professionals was sold by Debra Krueger Knight. The firm specializes in placing entry level to mid-level candidates in careers for those with zero to five years of work experience after college. It has nine employees, all of whom are being retained. Krueger Knight will become branch team leader, continuing to manage the staff at the Edina branch, which will be rebranded to SEEK Professionals.

SEEK Professionals specializes in placing professionals in manufacturing and large business services roles.

Growing market share in Minneapolis is part of the overall growth strategy for SEEK Professionals, said Amy Schwengels, marketing director at SEEK.

Career Professionals also specializes in sales recruiting, which adds a capability for SEEK.

“They’re a fabulous organization,” said Carol Ann Schneider, owner of SEEK Professionals. “They do sales, which we have not done, so that’s a complementary service.”

Green Bay-based Creative Business Services/CBS Global facilitated the transaction.

SEEK Professionals, a sister company of Grafton-based SEEK Careers/Staffing, has made several acquisitions in the past few years, including Green Bay-based Technical Employment Services in 2017 and Milwaukee-based The Waterstone Group in 2016. It was founded in 2003 and has about 19 employees.

SEEK Careers has an office in Eagan, Minnesota, but this is the first Minnesota office for SEEK Professionals. SEEK Professionals’ other offices are in Grafton, Milwaukee, De Pere and Green Bay.

Grafton-based staffing firm SEEK Professionals has acquired Edina, Minnesota-based staffing firm Career Professionals Inc. The transaction closed Jan. 2 for an undisclosed price.

Carol Ann Schneider

Career Professionals was sold by Debra Krueger Knight. The firm specializes in placing entry level to mid-level candidates in careers for those with zero to five years of work experience after college. It has nine employees, all of whom are being retained. Krueger Knight will become branch team leader, continuing to manage the staff at the Edina branch, which will be rebranded to SEEK Professionals.

SEEK Professionals specializes in placing professionals in manufacturing and large business services roles.

Growing market share in Minneapolis is part of the overall growth strategy for SEEK Professionals, said Amy Schwengels, marketing director at SEEK.

Career Professionals also specializes in sales recruiting, which adds a capability for SEEK.

“They’re a fabulous organization,” said Carol Ann Schneider, owner of SEEK Professionals. “They do sales, which we have not done, so that’s a complementary service.”

Green Bay-based Creative Business Services/CBS Global facilitated the transaction.

SEEK Professionals, a sister company of Grafton-based SEEK Careers/Staffing, has made several acquisitions in the past few years, including Green Bay-based Technical Employment Services in 2017 and Milwaukee-based The Waterstone Group in 2016. It was founded in 2003 and has about 19 employees.

SEEK Careers has an office in Eagan, Minnesota, but this is the first Minnesota office for SEEK Professionals. SEEK Professionals’ other offices are in Grafton, Milwaukee, De Pere and Green Bay.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am