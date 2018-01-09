SEEK Professionals acquires Minnesota staffing firm

Grafton-based staffing firm SEEK Professionals has acquired Edina, Minnesota-based staffing firm Career Professionals Inc. The transaction closed Jan. 2 for an undisclosed price.

Career Professionals was sold by Debra Krueger Knight. The firm specializes in placing entry level to mid-level candidates in careers for those with zero to five years of work experience after college. It has nine employees, all of whom are being retained. Krueger Knight will become branch team leader, continuing to manage the staff at the Edina branch, which will be rebranded to SEEK Professionals.

SEEK Professionals specializes in placing professionals in manufacturing and large business services roles.

Growing market share in Minneapolis is part of the overall growth strategy for SEEK Professionals, said Amy Schwengels, marketing director at SEEK.

Career Professionals also specializes in sales recruiting, which adds a capability for SEEK.

“They’re a fabulous organization,” said Carol Ann Schneider, owner of SEEK Professionals. “They do sales, which we have not done, so that’s a complementary service.”

Green Bay-based Creative Business Services/CBS Global facilitated the transaction.

SEEK Professionals, a sister company of Grafton-based SEEK Careers/Staffing, has made several acquisitions in the past few years, including Green Bay-based Technical Employment Services in 2017 and Milwaukee-based The Waterstone Group in 2016. It was founded in 2003 and has about 19 employees.

SEEK Careers has an office in Eagan, Minnesota, but this is the first Minnesota office for SEEK Professionals. SEEK Professionals’ other offices are in Grafton, Milwaukee, De Pere and Green Bay.