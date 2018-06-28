Securant Bank to be acquired by First-Citizens Bank

Guaranty Bank owner expanding market presence

by

June 28, 2018, 1:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/securant-bank-to-be-acquired-by-first-citizens-bank/

Raleigh, North Carolina-based First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. has agreed to acquire Milwaukee-based Capital Commerce Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Securant Bank & Trust.

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. First-Citizens has agreed to pay out $4.75 per share to Capital Commerce shareholders, but did not disclose the total acquisition price.

Established in 1914, Menomonee Falls-based Securant has branches in Menomonee Falls, Hartland, Slinger and on Milwaukee’s northwest side. It has $216 million in total assets, $171 million in deposits and $181 million in gross loans.

It is business as usual for Securant customers until the transaction closes. The bank will eventually join First-Citizens operations.

“Like Securant, First Citizens has a long and illustrious history, and we share a similar foundation of core values,” said David Davis, president and chief executive officer of Capital Commerce. “The two companies are very well suited for one another. We believe this merger is in the best interests of our shareholders, customers and employees. Our customers will benefit from First Citizens’ wide offering of retail products and services and their deep business and commercial banking experience.”

First-Citizens last year acquired Brown Deer-based Guaranty Bank after it was shut down by federal regulators. First-Citizens now operates 11 Milwaukee-area branches, one of which is from a previous acquisition. The other 10 branches are still under the Guaranty Bank name, but will undergo a name change and systems conversion in early August. First-Citizens has more than 500 branches in 19 states and its parent company First Citizens BancShares has $34 billion in assets.

“This agreement will allow us to expand our presence and enhance our banking efforts — especially our business and commercial focus — in the Greater Milwaukee area,” said Frank Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First-Citizens. “Combining with a bank like Securant that has a similar history, mission and purpose is a natural fit and will create value for shareholders and customers alike. Securant has a tremendous banking heritage, and we look forward to building on what they’ve accomplished.”

Raleigh, North Carolina-based First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. has agreed to acquire Milwaukee-based Capital Commerce Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Securant Bank & Trust.

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. First-Citizens has agreed to pay out $4.75 per share to Capital Commerce shareholders, but did not disclose the total acquisition price.

Established in 1914, Menomonee Falls-based Securant has branches in Menomonee Falls, Hartland, Slinger and on Milwaukee’s northwest side. It has $216 million in total assets, $171 million in deposits and $181 million in gross loans.

It is business as usual for Securant customers until the transaction closes. The bank will eventually join First-Citizens operations.

“Like Securant, First Citizens has a long and illustrious history, and we share a similar foundation of core values,” said David Davis, president and chief executive officer of Capital Commerce. “The two companies are very well suited for one another. We believe this merger is in the best interests of our shareholders, customers and employees. Our customers will benefit from First Citizens’ wide offering of retail products and services and their deep business and commercial banking experience.”

First-Citizens last year acquired Brown Deer-based Guaranty Bank after it was shut down by federal regulators. First-Citizens now operates 11 Milwaukee-area branches, one of which is from a previous acquisition. The other 10 branches are still under the Guaranty Bank name, but will undergo a name change and systems conversion in early August. First-Citizens has more than 500 branches in 19 states and its parent company First Citizens BancShares has $34 billion in assets.

“This agreement will allow us to expand our presence and enhance our banking efforts — especially our business and commercial focus — in the Greater Milwaukee area,” said Frank Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First-Citizens. “Combining with a bank like Securant that has a similar history, mission and purpose is a natural fit and will create value for shareholders and customers alike. Securant has a tremendous banking heritage, and we look forward to building on what they’ve accomplished.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm