Scanalytics raising $1 million round

Milwaukee-based floor sensor technology developer Scanalytics Inc. is working to raise a $1 million debt funding round, of which $533,000 has already been raised from three investors, according to a new SEC filing.

The early-stage company previously raised a $500,000 angel round in 2013 and a $2.5 million seed round in 2016. In December, co-founder and chief executive officer Joe Scanlin told BizTimes he was about to begin raising a series A round to fund its growth into new applications. This most recent funding round began May 21, according to the filing.

Scanalytics’ technology is used to measure human behavior with intelligent floor sensors and a predictive analytics platform. The company, founded in 2013, has grown to about 20 employees, with plans to hire another five to eight employees this year.



Last year, Scanalytics gained a key partnership with Intel. Its customers include large corporations like Raytheon Co., Qualcomm Inc. and Microsoft Corp.