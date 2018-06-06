Scanalytics raising $1 million round

Milwaukee-based floor sensor technology developer Scanalytics Inc. is working to raise a $1 million debt funding round, of which $533,000 has already been raised from three investors, according to a new SEC filing.
The early-stage company previously raised a $500,000 angel round in 2013 and a $2.5 million seed round in 2016. In December, co-founder and chief executive officer Joe Scanlin told BizTimes he was about to begin raising a series A round to fund its growth into new applications. This most recent funding round began May 21, according to the filing.
