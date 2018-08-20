SBA Loans: June 2018

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in June:

Jefferson County

Peggy Hansen LLC, 120 E. Madison St., Waterloo, $22,000, Summit Credit Union;

RidgeLine Carpentry LLC, W1169 Deer Creek Circle, Ixonia, $25,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Kenosha County

CKG Operations LLC, 9160A 76th St., Pleasant Prairie, $595,000, Byline Bank;

Davis Dunn Transportation Inc., 28501 Wilmot Road, Building 8, Trevor, $100,000, Educators Credit Union;

Electric Phoenix LLC, 4730 87th Place, Kenosha, $125,000, JPMorgan Chase Bank;

Haircuts for Men LLC, 7114 118th Ave., Kenosha, $1.02 million, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB;

Kram LLC, 614 56th St., Kenosha, $603,000, Racine County Business Development Corp.;

Milwaukee County

2701 South 28th Street LLC, 2701 S. 28th St., Milwaukee, $4.4 million, First Bank Financial Centre;

Bellview Enterprise LLC, 8024 N. 94th St., Milwaukee, $21,000, Summit Credit Union;

Braga Rowles Xcelerated LLC, 665 S. 72nd St., Milwaukee, $225,000, Town Bank;

Direct Hit Properties LLC, 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, $340,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Four Lite Windows and Doors LLC, 5646 S. 114th St., Hales Corners, $287,500, Old National Bank;

H&H Cleanout Specialists LLC, 133 W. Oregon St., #201, Milwaukee, $15,000, Associated Bank;

JB Bluemound Property LLC, 5230 W. Blue Mound Road, Milwaukee, $471,600, U.S. Bank;

Rivion LLC, 234 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, $125,000, PyraMax Bank FSB;

S3 International LLC, 2101 W. Camden Road, Milwaukee, $5 million, BMO Harris Bank;

SBS Trucking Inc., 3735 W. Lakefield Drive, Milwaukee, $75,000, Associated Bank;

The Enlightened Imbiber LLC, 427 E. Stewart St., Milwaukee, $705,000, Byline Bank;

Vietnamese Noodles LLC, 3881 27th St. S, $50,000, U.S. Bank;

VLBN Golden Millennium LLC, 5910 S. 118th St., Hales Corners, $225,000, First Business Bank;

Wikk Industries Inc., 6169 Industrial Court, Greendale, $2.3 million, Byline Bank;

Wisconsin Granite Design LLC, 6720 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, $2.2 million; Byline Bank;

Ozaukee County

Early Beginnings Chiropractic LLC, N54 W9468 Mill St., Suite 10, Cedarburg, $50,000, Kohler Credit Union;

GHL Properties LLC, N144 W5620-W5710 Pioneer Road, Cedarburg, $994,000, WBD Inc.;

North Shore Dance Studio LLC, 10433 Baehr Road, Mequon, $1.04 million, Byline Bank;

Racine County

Expert Tax Solutions Inc., 1127 Prairie Drive, Suite 100, Mount Pleasant, $125,000, Waukesha State Bank;

H & H Fairway Enterprises Inc., 14101 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, $150,000, Community State Bank;

Harjaps Enterprises LLC, 7100 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, $850,000, Byline Bank;

Helical Pier Solutions Inc., 10410 304th Ave., Burlington, $25,000, Associated Bank;

Pine Brook Pointe LLC, 1001 S. Pine St., $1.9 million, WBD Inc.;

Sheboygan County

Erik N. Mehan, 319 Adams St., Sheboygan Falls, $17,500 U.S. Bank;

Estkav LLC, 726 Michigan Ave., Sheboygan, $1.7 million, Byline Bank;

Kohlhagen Ventures LLC, 638 Monroe St., Sheboygan Falls, $20,000, Oostburg State Bank;

Kohlhagen Ventures LLC, 638 Monroe St., Sheboygan Falls, $90,000, Oostburg State Bank;

Walworth County

Gerich & Rehm LLC, 729 Main St., Lake Geneva, $382,500, PNC Bank;

Inns of Geneva National LLC, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Lake Geneva, $3.7 million, WBD Inc.;

Washington County

Advanced Asphalt Paving Inc., N124 W13900 Lovers Lane, Germantown, $38,000, The Port Washington State Bank;

Contact Metals Inc., 995 W. State St., Hartford, $900,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Friedl Ski Ventures LLC, 8355 Prospect Drive, Kewaskum, $2.3 million, Byline Bank;

Hytech Precision Inc., 106 W. Progress Drive, West Bend, $50,000, Associated Bank;

Hytech Precision Inc., 106 W. Progress Drive, West Bend, $129,000, Associated Bank;

Waukesha County

Bella Gusto LLC, 29 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, $75,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Brookfield Boots LLC, 17359 W. Bluemound Road #D, Brookfield, $276,600, Starion Bank;

Certified Scale Inc., N57 W13640 Carmen Ave., Menomonee Falls, $204,400, BMO Harris Bank;

Cor Wellness LLC, 610 Milwaukee St., Delafield, $50,000, Summit Credit Union;

Patriot Construction Services LLC, N74 W36165 Thomas Drive, Oconomowoc, $40,000, Associated Bank;

Seneca Hest Gard LLC, N87 W36615 Mapleton Road, Oconomowoc, $1.4 million, U.S. Bank;

Studio M 514 LLC, 119 N. Main St., Unit B, Dousman, $10,000, Associated Bank;

Trees on The Move, 5611 S. Calhoun Road, New Berlin, $31,500, Landmark Credit Union.

