SBA loans in January

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in January:
Jefferson County
Kandyman Can LLC, 212 W. Main St., Watertown, $180,000, Partnership Bank;
Kandyman Can LLC, 212 W. Main St., Watertown, $15,000, Partnership Bank;
Strong Automotive LLC, 1020 E. Main St., Watertown, $140,000, Waukesha State Bank;
Kenosha County
CNC Offroad LLC, 3803 60th Place, Kenosha, $105,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;
Leeward Holdings Corp., 5455 Sheridan Road, Suite LL1, Kenosha, $186,000, Community State Bank;
WD Industries LLC, 1616 27th Ave., Kenosha, $25,000, BMO Harris Bank;
Milwaukee County
Braatz Building Inc., 2010B W. Bender Road, Milwaukee, $75,000, Tri City National Bank;
Brass Light Gallery Inc., 1101 W. St. Paul Ave., Milwaukee, $150,000, Cornerstone Community Bank;
C Blu LLC, 2450 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, $595,000, Byline Bank;
Chapman Property Management Inc., 9306 W. Flagg Ave., Milwaukee, $944,500, Badger Bank;
Chapman Property Management Inc., 9306 W. Flagg Ave., Milwaukee, $50,000, Badger Bank;
Cross Management Services Inc., 1815 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, $45,000, Associated Bank;
Easy Living Senior Home LLC, 1904 N. 59th St., Milwaukee, $207,000, Summit Credit Union;
Greige LLC, $120,400, 408 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, WWBIC;
Hearts & Minds Childcare LLC, 8980 N. 85th St., Milwaukee, $776,000, Wells Fargo Bank;
HM-MKE LLC, 730 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee, $1.5 million, Byline Bank;
Imagineered Ventures LLC, 3530 S. River Glen Lane, Apt. 7, Milwaukee, $50,000, JPMorgan Chase Bank;
KRIKAR LLC, 1940 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, $475,000, Byline Bank;
Menet Aero Inc., 517 E. Otjen St., Milwaukee, $275,000, River Valley Bank;
St. Martino’s Ltd., 1215 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, $47,200, Landmark Credit Union;
Tu-Todos Unidos Agencia LLC, 4514 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, $50,000, PNC Bank;
Veital Designs LLC, 330 E. Brown St., Milwaukee, $10,000, Associated Bank;
Ziad Salameh LLC, 10501 W. Research Drive, Wauwatosa, $350,000, Wisconsin Bank & Trust;
Ozaukee County
BDS Fastener & Supply LLC, 548 S. Park St., Port Washington, $655,000, Investors Community Bank;
BHOD Investments LLC, 65 N640 Saint John Ave., Cedarburg, $689,000, U.S. Bank;
Data Financial Inc., 1100 Glen Oaks Lane, Mequon, $2.3 million, Byline Bank;
L & G Express Bar LLC, 50 N. W. 5586 Portland Road, Cedarburg, $25,000, U.S. Bank;
Luis M Calix, 1303-1305 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton, $430,000, First Bank Financial Centre;
Sheboygan County
ADC Real Estate Investments LLC, 62 S. Pleasant View Road, Plymouth, $319,000, WBD Inc.;
Midstar Printing and Marketing Services LLC, 1209 Pilgrim Road, Plymouth, $57,900, Investors Community Bank;
Walworth County
CMC Media LLC, 6534 State Road, Whitewater, $1.1 million, U.S. Bank;
Hollywood Plumbing LLC, 6534 Hickory Road, Elkhorn, $90,000, The Huntington National Bank;
PolyPail Inc., 1615 Grebby St., Delavan, $512,800, BMO Harris Bank;
All Purpose Trucking LLC, W156 N10318 Pilgrim Road, Germantown, $70,000, WWBIC;
Delta T Systems Inc., 2171 State Road 175, Richfield, $750,000, National Exchange Bank and Trust;
Fischer Truck Service Inc., W175 N11117 Stonewood Drive, Germantown $2.4 million, Partnership Bank;
Waukesha County
Aeronauticas Design Inc., 333 Bishops Way, Suite 126, Brookfield, $148,500, JPMorgan Chase Bank;
Christys Wolf Pack LLC, 2105 S. 170th St., New Berlin, $345,000, Waukesha State Bank;
KR Starz Facilities LLC, W195 S6842 Racine Ave., Muskego, $1.4 million, U.S. Bank;
LB4 Investments LLC, 13111 W. Silver Spring Drive, Butler, $873,000, WBD Inc.;
Mathison Manufacturing Inc., W246 S3245 Industrial Lane, Waukesha, $537,000, Waukesha State Bank;
Rev’s Pre-Cast Concrete Corp., 1410 Ellis St., Waukesha, $125,000, Independence Bank;
SJK Enterprises LLC, 4235 N. 127th St., Brookfield, $251,000, WBD Inc.;
Southeast Real Estate Group, 103 Lake St., Mukwonago, $150,000, National Exchange Bank and Trust.
