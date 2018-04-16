SBA Loans for February

April 16, 2018, 4:48 PM

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in February:

Jefferson County

Rock River Laboratory Inc., 710 Commerce Drive, Watertown, $218,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Milwaukee County

Aeroforce Logistics LLC, 620 E. Vienna Ave., Milwaukee, $150,000, PyraMax Bank;

Aeroforce Logistics LLC, 620 E. Vienna Ave., Milwaukee, $25,000, PyraMax Bank; 

Aesthetics 360 LLC, 233 N. Water St., Milwaukee, $530,000, BMO Harris Bank;

Baisla Stones LLC, 6720 27th St., Oak Creek, $175,000, Byline Bank; 

Baisla Stones LLC, 6720 27th St., Oak Creek, $1.76 million, Byline Bank;

C Blu LLC, 2450 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, $595,000, Byline Bank; 

Conflux Holdings LLC, 748-820 S. Water St., Milwaukee, $2.5 million, Commerce State Bank;

Creative Infancy LLC, 11109 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, $35,000, Summit Credit Union; 

Morts Painting Inc., 3915 McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, $35,000, U.S. Bank;

Noor Property LLC, 1831 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, $314,000, WBD Inc.;

Pinnacle Freight Systems Inc., 2719 S. 60th St., Milwaukee, $100,000, Landmark Credit Union;

Pro Engineering & Manufacturing, 11175 W. Heather Ave, Milwaukee, $350,000, Commerce State Bank; 

Probst Law Offices S.C., 1011 N. Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, $10,000, Landmark Credit Union; 

Room 2 Room Construction LLC, 4224 Studio Lane E., Oak Creek, $40,000, U.S. Bank;

Savage Solutions LLC, 233 N. Water St., Milwaukee, $125,000, Commerce State Bank; 

Sunset Options Funeral & Cremations, 904 E. Rawson Ave., Oak Creek, $210,500, CoastalStates Bank; 

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern LLC, 234 E. Vine Street, Milwaukee, $75,000, Summit Credit Union; 

Whit and Wolf LLC, 234 E. Vine St., Milwaukee, $600,000, Summit Credit Union; 

Witkowiak Funeral Home LLC, 529 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, $125,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Ozaukee County

Data Financial Inc., 1100 Glen Oaks Lane, Mequon, $250,000, Byline Bank;

RW Shaw Construction Services, W75 N846 Tower Ave., Cedarburg, $125,000, Independence Bank;

Racine County

Anchor Inn & Bowling, 6501 Washington Ave., Racine, $35,000, Community State Bank;

Foreman-Slaasted Heating & Air Conditioning, 6028 Middle Road, Racine, $45,000, Community State Bank; 

Imme Transport Inc., 7129 Peterson Court, Waterford, $50,000, Independence Bank; 

J Harris Trucking LLC, 2040 5 1/2 Mile Road, Racine, $50,000, Newtek Small Business Finance Inc.; 

Sheboygan County

931 Millersville LLC, 931 Millersville Ave., Howards Grove, $2 million, Bank First National; 

Walworth County

CMC Media LLC, 6534 State Road 89, Whitewater, $25,000, U.S. Bank;

Washington County

Almar Holdings LLC, 3018 Helsan Drive, Richfield, $492,000, WBD Inc.; 

Quality Stamping & Tube Corp., N169 W21010 Meadow Lane, $3.4 million, Hiawatha National Bank;

Waukesha County

Conley Media LLC, 801 N. Barstow St., Waukesha, $300,000, First Bank Financial Centre; 

DeMore’s Innovative Design Inc., N56 W19868 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls, $80,000, Associated Bank;

Haq Nawaz Group LLC, 3065 N. 124th St., Brookfield, $125,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.; 

Intelligentinfo Solutions Inc., N19 W24400 Riverwood Drive, Suite 3, Waukesha, $100,000, First Home Bank;

Late Model Throttle LLC, 525 Progress Ave., Suite B, Waukesha, $122,000, Associated Bank;

LG Elm Grove LLC, 780 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, $336,000, WBD Inc.; 

Living Assistance Waukesha LLC, 120 Park Avenue, Pewaukee, $1.2 million, Byline Bank;

Parkland Landscape Management LLC, S46 W25094 Black Oak Court East, Waukesha, $50,000, Associated Bank; 

River’s Rain Gutters LLC, 301 Sand Hill Lane, Dousman, $52,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

VividInk Print Solutions LLC, W223 N720 Saratoga Drive, Building B, Waukesha, $125,000, Waukesha State Bank.

