SBA Loans for February

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in February:
Jefferson County
Rock River Laboratory Inc., 710 Commerce Drive, Watertown, $218,000, First Bank Financial Centre;
Milwaukee County
Aeroforce Logistics LLC, 620 E. Vienna Ave., Milwaukee, $150,000, PyraMax Bank;
Aeroforce Logistics LLC, 620 E. Vienna Ave., Milwaukee, $25,000, PyraMax Bank;
Aesthetics 360 LLC, 233 N. Water St., Milwaukee, $530,000, BMO Harris Bank;
Baisla Stones LLC, 6720 27th St., Oak Creek, $175,000, Byline Bank;
Baisla Stones LLC, 6720 27th St., Oak Creek, $1.76 million, Byline Bank;
C Blu LLC, 2450 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, $595,000, Byline Bank;
Conflux Holdings LLC, 748-820 S. Water St., Milwaukee, $2.5 million, Commerce State Bank;
Creative Infancy LLC, 11109 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, $35,000, Summit Credit Union;
Morts Painting Inc., 3915 McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, $35,000, U.S. Bank;
Noor Property LLC, 1831 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, $314,000, WBD Inc.;
Pinnacle Freight Systems Inc., 2719 S. 60th St., Milwaukee, $100,000, Landmark Credit Union;
Pro Engineering & Manufacturing, 11175 W. Heather Ave, Milwaukee, $350,000, Commerce State Bank;
Probst Law Offices S.C., 1011 N. Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, $10,000, Landmark Credit Union;
Room 2 Room Construction LLC, 4224 Studio Lane E., Oak Creek, $40,000, U.S. Bank;
Savage Solutions LLC, 233 N. Water St., Milwaukee, $125,000, Commerce State Bank;
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremations, 904 E. Rawson Ave., Oak Creek, $210,500, CoastalStates Bank;
Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern LLC, 234 E. Vine Street, Milwaukee, $75,000, Summit Credit Union;
Whit and Wolf LLC, 234 E. Vine St., Milwaukee, $600,000, Summit Credit Union;
Witkowiak Funeral Home LLC, 529 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, $125,000, First Bank Financial Centre;
Ozaukee County
Data Financial Inc., 1100 Glen Oaks Lane, Mequon, $250,000, Byline Bank;
RW Shaw Construction Services, W75 N846 Tower Ave., Cedarburg, $125,000, Independence Bank;
Racine County
Anchor Inn & Bowling, 6501 Washington Ave., Racine, $35,000, Community State Bank;
Foreman-Slaasted Heating & Air Conditioning, 6028 Middle Road, Racine, $45,000, Community State Bank;
Imme Transport Inc., 7129 Peterson Court, Waterford, $50,000, Independence Bank;
J Harris Trucking LLC, 2040 5 1/2 Mile Road, Racine, $50,000, Newtek Small Business Finance Inc.;
Sheboygan County
931 Millersville LLC, 931 Millersville Ave., Howards Grove, $2 million, Bank First National;
Walworth County
CMC Media LLC, 6534 State Road 89, Whitewater, $25,000, U.S. Bank;
Washington County
Almar Holdings LLC, 3018 Helsan Drive, Richfield, $492,000, WBD Inc.;
Quality Stamping & Tube Corp., N169 W21010 Meadow Lane, $3.4 million, Hiawatha National Bank;
Waukesha County
Conley Media LLC, 801 N. Barstow St., Waukesha, $300,000, First Bank Financial Centre;
DeMore’s Innovative Design Inc., N56 W19868 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls, $80,000, Associated Bank;
Haq Nawaz Group LLC, 3065 N. 124th St., Brookfield, $125,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;
Intelligentinfo Solutions Inc., N19 W24400 Riverwood Drive, Suite 3, Waukesha, $100,000, First Home Bank;
Late Model Throttle LLC, 525 Progress Ave., Suite B, Waukesha, $122,000, Associated Bank;
LG Elm Grove LLC, 780 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, $336,000, WBD Inc.;
Living Assistance Waukesha LLC, 120 Park Avenue, Pewaukee, $1.2 million, Byline Bank;
Parkland Landscape Management LLC, S46 W25094 Black Oak Court East, Waukesha, $50,000, Associated Bank;
River’s Rain Gutters LLC, 301 Sand Hill Lane, Dousman, $52,000, First Bank Financial Centre;
VividInk Print Solutions LLC, W223 N720 Saratoga Drive, Building B, Waukesha, $125,000, Waukesha State Bank.
