SBA Loans: August 2018

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in August:

Jefferson County

JSK Ventures Inc., 134 E. Lake St., Lake Mills, $100,000, Celtic Bank Corp.;

Station Ixonia LLC, W1170 American St., Ixonia, $244,000, WBD Inc.;

Curran Property Management LLC, 3300 60th St., Kenosha, $191,000, First American Bank;

Mueller’s Tire and Auto Center LLC, 3300 60th St., Kenosha, $40,000, First American Bank;

Trottier Chiropractic Inc., 5908 39th Ave., Kenosha, $50,000, Community State Bank;

Milwaukee County

B Bailey Properties LLC, 5530-5552 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, $420,000, Investors Community Bank;

Braun Real Estate Investments LLC, 7000-7100 W. Calumet Road, Milwaukee $3.4 million, WBD Inc.;

Clean Homes Inc., 5343 W. Dakota St., Milwaukee, $27,000, U.S. Bank;

Forester Tree and Plant Health Care, 8045 N. Green Bay Road, Milwaukee, $85,000, U.S. Bank;

Glander Family Chiropractic, 10920 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, $88,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

SWC Properties LLC, 8436 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, $214,000, Milwaukee Economic Development Corp.;

Three J USA LLC, 12000 W. Park Place, Milwaukee, $1.1 million, WBD Inc.;

Top Shelf Services LLC, 11333 W. Becher St., Milwaukee, $20,000, U.S. Bank;

Wilder Inc., 5227 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, $75,000, Newtek Small Business Finance Inc.;

Ozaukee County

Impressions Salon LLC, 11926 N. Bridgewater Drive, Mequon, $555,000, Bank of the West;

M Shiraz LLC, 668 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $100,000, Investors Community Bank;

M Shiraz LLC, 668 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $350,000, Investors Community Bank;

Muscle & Movement Therapy LLC, 5289 W. Colombia Road, Cedarburg, $25,000, Partnership Bank;

The Fermentorium Beverage Co., 7481 Hwy 60, Cedarburg, $455,000, Byline Bank;

Troy Betthauser, 1045 W. Glen Oaks Lane, Ste. 3, Mequon, $575,000, Byline Bank;

Racine County

JR Transport, 24209 Burmeister Road, Union Grove, $65,000, Citizens Bank;

Labrador Holdings LLC, 1335 York St., Union Grove, $248,000, Racine County Business Development Corp.;

McReynolds Investments LLC, 600 E. Main St., Waterford, $240,000, Community State Bank;

Rivco Industries LLC, 440 S. Pine St., Burlington, $1.1 million, Wisconsin Bank & Trust;

Ingersoll Lighting Co., 820 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, $150,000, Community State Bank;

Ingersoll Lighting Co., 820 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, $25,000, Community State Bank;

Aqua Therapups LLC, 246 Info Highway Court, Slinger, $151,900, Ixonia Bank;

Clearshot Manufacturing LLC, W185 N11521 Whitney Drive, Germantown, $125,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Heart and Soul Pet Clinic LLC, 1020 E. Washington St., West Bend, $698,000, Readycap Lending LLC;

Kar LLC, 6386 E. Scenic Drive, West Bend, $85,000, United Midwest Savings Bank;

Vault Safe Self Storage LLC, 7520 Highway 60, Hartford, $1.7 million, First Bank Financial Centre;

Waukesha Sprinkler LLC, 639 First St., Hartford, First Bank Financial Centre;

Wittenberger Bus Service Inc., 511 Wacker Drive, Hartford, $600,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Waukesha County

3 Strands United LLC, S189 W7759 S. Racine Ave., Muskego, $665,000, Wells Fargo Bank;

B&B Investments of Mukwonago II LLC, 130 Chapman Farm Boulevard, Mukwonago, $861,000, WBD Inc.;

Bertrand’s Lago Su Bella, 128 W. Wisconsin Ave, Unit 10, Oconomowoc, $175,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

JDD Investments LLC, 111 W. Second St., Oconomowoc, $223,800, First Bank Financial Centre;

KDR Fitness LLC, N64 W24350 Main St., Sussex, $530,000, First Business Bank;

KR Starz Facilities LLC, W195 S6842 Racine Ave., Muskego, $657,000, WBD Inc.;

MAK Ventures LLC, S75 W17461 Janesville Road, Muskego, $125,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

OFP Properties LLC, 132 S. Concord St., Oconomowoc, $1.2 million, Racine County Business Development Corp.,

Patel Logistics Inc., N96 W14849 County Line Road, Menomonee Falls, $495,000, Stearns Bank;

Pink Flamingo Real Estate LLC, 718 Armour Road, Oconomowoc, $331,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Stadler Chiropractic LLC, 711 Main St., Delafield, $108,700, Ixonia Bank;

Versevo Inc., 1055 Cottonwood Ave., Ste. 400, Hartland, $630,000, Waukesha State Bank;

We Can Achieve Corp., 235 Oakton Ave., #B, Pewaukee, $300,000, Stearns Bank.