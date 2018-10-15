SBA Loans: August 2018

SBA Loans

by

October 15, 2018, 3:18 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/sba-loans-august-2018/

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in August:

Jefferson County

JSK Ventures Inc., 134 E. Lake St., Lake Mills, $100,000, Celtic Bank Corp.;

Station Ixonia LLC, W1170 American St., Ixonia, $244,000, WBD Inc.;

Curran Property Management LLC, 3300 60th St., Kenosha, $191,000, First American Bank;

Mueller’s Tire and Auto Center LLC, 3300 60th St., Kenosha, $40,000, First American Bank;

Trottier Chiropractic Inc., 5908 39th Ave., Kenosha, $50,000, Community State Bank;

Milwaukee County

B Bailey Properties LLC, 5530-5552 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, $420,000, Investors Community Bank;

Braun Real Estate Investments LLC, 7000-7100 W. Calumet Road, Milwaukee $3.4 million, WBD Inc.;

Clean Homes Inc., 5343 W. Dakota St., Milwaukee, $27,000, U.S. Bank;

Forester Tree and Plant Health Care, 8045 N. Green Bay Road, Milwaukee, $85,000, U.S. Bank;

Glander Family Chiropractic, 10920 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, $88,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

SWC Properties LLC, 8436 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, $214,000, Milwaukee Economic Development Corp.;

Three J USA LLC, 12000 W. Park Place, Milwaukee, $1.1 million, WBD Inc.;

Top Shelf Services LLC, 11333 W. Becher St., Milwaukee, $20,000, U.S. Bank;

Wilder Inc., 5227 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, $75,000, Newtek Small Business Finance Inc.;

Ozaukee County

Impressions Salon LLC, 11926 N. Bridgewater Drive, Mequon, $555,000, Bank of the West;

M Shiraz LLC, 668 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $100,000, Investors Community Bank;

M Shiraz LLC, 668 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $350,000, Investors Community Bank;

Muscle & Movement Therapy LLC, 5289 W. Colombia Road, Cedarburg, $25,000, Partnership Bank;

The Fermentorium Beverage Co., 7481 Hwy 60, Cedarburg, $455,000, Byline Bank;

Troy Betthauser, 1045 W. Glen Oaks Lane, Ste. 3, Mequon, $575,000, Byline Bank;

Racine County

JR Transport, 24209 Burmeister Road, Union Grove, $65,000, Citizens Bank;

Labrador Holdings LLC, 1335 York St., Union Grove, $248,000, Racine County Business Development Corp.;

McReynolds Investments LLC, 600 E. Main St., Waterford, $240,000, Community State Bank;

Rivco Industries LLC, 440 S. Pine St., Burlington, $1.1 million, Wisconsin Bank & Trust;

Ingersoll Lighting Co., 820 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, $150,000, Community State Bank;

Ingersoll Lighting Co., 820 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, $25,000, Community State Bank;

Aqua Therapups LLC, 246 Info Highway Court, Slinger, $151,900, Ixonia Bank;

Clearshot Manufacturing LLC, W185 N11521 Whitney Drive, Germantown, $125,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Heart and Soul Pet Clinic LLC, 1020 E. Washington St., West Bend, $698,000, Readycap Lending LLC;

Kar LLC, 6386 E. Scenic Drive, West Bend, $85,000, United Midwest Savings Bank;

Vault Safe Self Storage LLC, 7520 Highway 60, Hartford, $1.7 million, First Bank Financial Centre;

Waukesha Sprinkler LLC, 639 First St., Hartford, First Bank Financial Centre;

Wittenberger Bus Service Inc., 511 Wacker Drive, Hartford, $600,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Waukesha County

3 Strands United LLC, S189 W7759 S. Racine Ave., Muskego, $665,000, Wells Fargo Bank;

B&B Investments of Mukwonago II LLC, 130 Chapman Farm Boulevard, Mukwonago, $861,000, WBD Inc.;

Bertrand’s Lago Su Bella, 128 W. Wisconsin Ave, Unit 10, Oconomowoc, $175,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

JDD Investments LLC, 111 W. Second St., Oconomowoc, $223,800, First Bank Financial Centre;

KDR Fitness LLC, N64 W24350 Main St., Sussex, $530,000, First Business Bank;

KR Starz Facilities LLC, W195 S6842 Racine Ave., Muskego, $657,000, WBD Inc.;

MAK Ventures LLC, S75 W17461 Janesville Road, Muskego, $125,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

OFP Properties LLC, 132 S. Concord St., Oconomowoc, $1.2 million, Racine County Business Development Corp.,

Patel Logistics Inc., N96 W14849 County Line Road, Menomonee Falls, $495,000, Stearns Bank;

Pink Flamingo Real Estate LLC, 718 Armour Road, Oconomowoc, $331,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Stadler Chiropractic LLC, 711 Main St., Delafield, $108,700, Ixonia Bank;

Versevo Inc., 1055 Cottonwood Ave., Ste. 400, Hartland, $630,000, Waukesha State Bank;

We Can Achieve Corp., 235 Oakton Ave., #B, Pewaukee, $300,000, Stearns Bank.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in August:

Jefferson County

JSK Ventures Inc., 134 E. Lake St., Lake Mills, $100,000, Celtic Bank Corp.;

Station Ixonia LLC, W1170 American St., Ixonia, $244,000, WBD Inc.;

Curran Property Management LLC, 3300 60th St., Kenosha, $191,000, First American Bank;

Mueller’s Tire and Auto Center LLC, 3300 60th St., Kenosha, $40,000, First American Bank;

Trottier Chiropractic Inc., 5908 39th Ave., Kenosha, $50,000, Community State Bank;

Milwaukee County

B Bailey Properties LLC, 5530-5552 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, $420,000, Investors Community Bank;

Braun Real Estate Investments LLC, 7000-7100 W. Calumet Road, Milwaukee $3.4 million, WBD Inc.;

Clean Homes Inc., 5343 W. Dakota St., Milwaukee, $27,000, U.S. Bank;

Forester Tree and Plant Health Care, 8045 N. Green Bay Road, Milwaukee, $85,000, U.S. Bank;

Glander Family Chiropractic, 10920 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, $88,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

SWC Properties LLC, 8436 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, $214,000, Milwaukee Economic Development Corp.;

Three J USA LLC, 12000 W. Park Place, Milwaukee, $1.1 million, WBD Inc.;

Top Shelf Services LLC, 11333 W. Becher St., Milwaukee, $20,000, U.S. Bank;

Wilder Inc., 5227 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, $75,000, Newtek Small Business Finance Inc.;

Ozaukee County

Impressions Salon LLC, 11926 N. Bridgewater Drive, Mequon, $555,000, Bank of the West;

M Shiraz LLC, 668 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $100,000, Investors Community Bank;

M Shiraz LLC, 668 N. Progress Drive, Saukville, $350,000, Investors Community Bank;

Muscle & Movement Therapy LLC, 5289 W. Colombia Road, Cedarburg, $25,000, Partnership Bank;

The Fermentorium Beverage Co., 7481 Hwy 60, Cedarburg, $455,000, Byline Bank;

Troy Betthauser, 1045 W. Glen Oaks Lane, Ste. 3, Mequon, $575,000, Byline Bank;

Racine County

JR Transport, 24209 Burmeister Road, Union Grove, $65,000, Citizens Bank;

Labrador Holdings LLC, 1335 York St., Union Grove, $248,000, Racine County Business Development Corp.;

McReynolds Investments LLC, 600 E. Main St., Waterford, $240,000, Community State Bank;

Rivco Industries LLC, 440 S. Pine St., Burlington, $1.1 million, Wisconsin Bank & Trust;

Ingersoll Lighting Co., 820 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, $150,000, Community State Bank;

Ingersoll Lighting Co., 820 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, $25,000, Community State Bank;

Aqua Therapups LLC, 246 Info Highway Court, Slinger, $151,900, Ixonia Bank;

Clearshot Manufacturing LLC, W185 N11521 Whitney Drive, Germantown, $125,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Heart and Soul Pet Clinic LLC, 1020 E. Washington St., West Bend, $698,000, Readycap Lending LLC;

Kar LLC, 6386 E. Scenic Drive, West Bend, $85,000, United Midwest Savings Bank;

Vault Safe Self Storage LLC, 7520 Highway 60, Hartford, $1.7 million, First Bank Financial Centre;

Waukesha Sprinkler LLC, 639 First St., Hartford, First Bank Financial Centre;

Wittenberger Bus Service Inc., 511 Wacker Drive, Hartford, $600,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Waukesha County

3 Strands United LLC, S189 W7759 S. Racine Ave., Muskego, $665,000, Wells Fargo Bank;

B&B Investments of Mukwonago II LLC, 130 Chapman Farm Boulevard, Mukwonago, $861,000, WBD Inc.;

Bertrand’s Lago Su Bella, 128 W. Wisconsin Ave, Unit 10, Oconomowoc, $175,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

JDD Investments LLC, 111 W. Second St., Oconomowoc, $223,800, First Bank Financial Centre;

KDR Fitness LLC, N64 W24350 Main St., Sussex, $530,000, First Business Bank;

KR Starz Facilities LLC, W195 S6842 Racine Ave., Muskego, $657,000, WBD Inc.;

MAK Ventures LLC, S75 W17461 Janesville Road, Muskego, $125,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

OFP Properties LLC, 132 S. Concord St., Oconomowoc, $1.2 million, Racine County Business Development Corp.,

Patel Logistics Inc., N96 W14849 County Line Road, Menomonee Falls, $495,000, Stearns Bank;

Pink Flamingo Real Estate LLC, 718 Armour Road, Oconomowoc, $331,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Stadler Chiropractic LLC, 711 Main St., Delafield, $108,700, Ixonia Bank;

Versevo Inc., 1055 Cottonwood Ave., Ste. 400, Hartland, $630,000, Waukesha State Bank;

We Can Achieve Corp., 235 Oakton Ave., #B, Pewaukee, $300,000, Stearns Bank.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm