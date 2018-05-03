Sara Walker leaves Associated Bank for BMO Wealth Management

Economist will remain in Milwaukee market

by

May 03, 2018, 1:04 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/sara-walker-leaves-associated-bank-for-bmo-wealth-management/

Sara Walker, who served as senior vice president, senior portfolio manager and chief economist at Green Bay-based Associated Bank for 21 years, has joined Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank.

Sara Walker

Walker is an economic and capital markets expert who frequently spoke and wrote about the topics for Associated Bank over the years. She worked in the bank’s Associated Private Client Services office for high net worth clients in downtown Milwaukee.

In April, Walker was hired as senior strategist, regional director of investments at BMO Wealth Management. In her new role, she will cooperate with local leaders to shape BMO’s delivery and investment strategy. She will head wealth and investment strategies for Wisconsin, Minnesota and northern Illinois, and lead portfolio managers serving high net worth individuals, families and organizations. She will continue to be based in Milwaukee.

Walker has more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry. She holds a bachelor’s in finance and economics from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a chartered financial analyst designation.

“Sara is known throughout the Milwaukee area for her leadership skills and her investment strategy expertise, and we’re thrilled to have her join BMO,” said Stephen Johnson, regional president of the northern states for BMO Wealth Management. “Her active role in the community, as well as her reputation as a prominent industry leader, will add significantly to the strength of our local team.”

“We are excited to have an individual with Sara’s vast experience in all aspects of investments serve as a senior strategist and trusted advisor to our clients,” said Michael Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management. “We are very pleased to have her join our management team in serving the financial needs of our clients across our footprint.”

Walker could not be reached for comment about the new role.

Sara Walker, who served as senior vice president, senior portfolio manager and chief economist at Green Bay-based Associated Bank for 21 years, has joined Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank.

Sara Walker

Walker is an economic and capital markets expert who frequently spoke and wrote about the topics for Associated Bank over the years. She worked in the bank’s Associated Private Client Services office for high net worth clients in downtown Milwaukee.

In April, Walker was hired as senior strategist, regional director of investments at BMO Wealth Management. In her new role, she will cooperate with local leaders to shape BMO’s delivery and investment strategy. She will head wealth and investment strategies for Wisconsin, Minnesota and northern Illinois, and lead portfolio managers serving high net worth individuals, families and organizations. She will continue to be based in Milwaukee.

Walker has more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry. She holds a bachelor’s in finance and economics from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a chartered financial analyst designation.

“Sara is known throughout the Milwaukee area for her leadership skills and her investment strategy expertise, and we’re thrilled to have her join BMO,” said Stephen Johnson, regional president of the northern states for BMO Wealth Management. “Her active role in the community, as well as her reputation as a prominent industry leader, will add significantly to the strength of our local team.”

“We are excited to have an individual with Sara’s vast experience in all aspects of investments serve as a senior strategist and trusted advisor to our clients,” said Michael Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management. “We are very pleased to have her join our management team in serving the financial needs of our clients across our footprint.”

Walker could not be reached for comment about the new role.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm