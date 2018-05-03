Sara Walker leaves Associated Bank for BMO Wealth Management

Sara Walker, who served as senior vice president, senior portfolio manager and chief economist at Green Bay-based Associated Bank for 21 years, has joined Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank.

Walker is an economic and capital markets expert who frequently spoke and wrote about the topics for Associated Bank over the years. She worked in the bank’s Associated Private Client Services office for high net worth clients in downtown Milwaukee.

In April, Walker was hired as senior strategist, regional director of investments at BMO Wealth Management. In her new role, she will cooperate with local leaders to shape BMO’s delivery and investment strategy. She will head wealth and investment strategies for Wisconsin, Minnesota and northern Illinois, and lead portfolio managers serving high net worth individuals, families and organizations. She will continue to be based in Milwaukee.

Walker has more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry. She holds a bachelor’s in finance and economics from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a chartered financial analyst designation.

“Sara is known throughout the Milwaukee area for her leadership skills and her investment strategy expertise, and we’re thrilled to have her join BMO,” said Stephen Johnson, regional president of the northern states for BMO Wealth Management. “Her active role in the community, as well as her reputation as a prominent industry leader, will add significantly to the strength of our local team.”

“We are excited to have an individual with Sara’s vast experience in all aspects of investments serve as a senior strategist and trusted advisor to our clients,” said Michael Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management. “We are very pleased to have her join our management team in serving the financial needs of our clients across our footprint.”

Walker could not be reached for comment about the new role.