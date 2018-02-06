Sandwich Bros. completes sale to Conagra

Company to continue making frozen sandwiches in Milwaukee

by

February 06, 2018, 12:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/sandwich-bros-completes-sale-to-conagra/

Milwaukee-based Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin has completed its previously announced sale to Chicago-based food giant Conagra Brands Inc.

Salem Kashou (top left) with his staff.

Sandwich Bros., a division of Kangaroo Brands Inc., makes frozen breakfast and entrée flatbread pocket sandwiches filled with beef, chicken, sausage and cheese. Kangaroo, which makes pita bread and pita chips, was founded in 1979 by John and George Kashou. It is located in a 55,000-square-foot space at 7620 N. 81st St. In 2012, Kangaroo created the Sandwich Bros. line, frozen breakfast and entrée flatbread sandwiches, which are distributed to grocery stores, club, convenience and mass merchandisers nationally.

Sandwich Bros. will operate as a division of Conagra under the name Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin LLC, and its products will continue to be manufactured in Milwaukee.

The company makes 10 varieties of frozen handheld breakfast, lunch and snack sandwiches, including Chicken Melts, under the Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin brand name.

Conagra Brands’ other products include Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Hunt’s, Healthy Choice and Slim Jim. It is one of the largest food companies in North America, with about $8 billion in annual sales.

Conagra previously bought the Kangaroo brand trademark and the pita chip division in 2012. The deal included the company’s pita chip plant at 8222 N. Granville Woods Road on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The company used the Kangaroo name under license with Conagra, and the brand will now be dissolved.

Sandwich Bros., which has about 200 employees, disclosed it had about $60 million in revenue in the 12 months ending in November. The division has helped Kangaroo grow rapidly. Last year, Kangaroo added 70 employees and began searching for a second facility to make room for its growth. There are now about 180 full-time employees in Milwaukee and 75 contract/temporary employees, all of whom Sandwich Bros. is converting to full-time employees, said Salem Kashou, president of the Sandwich Bros. business.

John and George Kashou were the sole owners of Sandwich Bros. The transaction price was not disclosed, but real estate records show the manufacturing facility on North 81st Street and the 2.9 acres of land it is on were sold by Kashou Brothers LLC to Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin LLC for $3 million on Feb. 5.

There is no room to expand at the existing facility, said Salem Kashou, unless the new owners built upward.

“The plan is to continue improving efficiencies and doing what they can within these walls and then consider all the options for the future for another building or perhaps using whatever capacity they may have within their network of plants,” Kashou said. “Nothing concrete has been discussed.”

Milwaukee-based Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin has completed its previously announced sale to Chicago-based food giant Conagra Brands Inc.

Salem Kashou (top left) with his staff.

Sandwich Bros., a division of Kangaroo Brands Inc., makes frozen breakfast and entrée flatbread pocket sandwiches filled with beef, chicken, sausage and cheese. Kangaroo, which makes pita bread and pita chips, was founded in 1979 by John and George Kashou. It is located in a 55,000-square-foot space at 7620 N. 81st St. In 2012, Kangaroo created the Sandwich Bros. line, frozen breakfast and entrée flatbread sandwiches, which are distributed to grocery stores, club, convenience and mass merchandisers nationally.

Sandwich Bros. will operate as a division of Conagra under the name Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin LLC, and its products will continue to be manufactured in Milwaukee.

The company makes 10 varieties of frozen handheld breakfast, lunch and snack sandwiches, including Chicken Melts, under the Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin brand name.

Conagra Brands’ other products include Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Hunt’s, Healthy Choice and Slim Jim. It is one of the largest food companies in North America, with about $8 billion in annual sales.

Conagra previously bought the Kangaroo brand trademark and the pita chip division in 2012. The deal included the company’s pita chip plant at 8222 N. Granville Woods Road on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The company used the Kangaroo name under license with Conagra, and the brand will now be dissolved.

Sandwich Bros., which has about 200 employees, disclosed it had about $60 million in revenue in the 12 months ending in November. The division has helped Kangaroo grow rapidly. Last year, Kangaroo added 70 employees and began searching for a second facility to make room for its growth. There are now about 180 full-time employees in Milwaukee and 75 contract/temporary employees, all of whom Sandwich Bros. is converting to full-time employees, said Salem Kashou, president of the Sandwich Bros. business.

John and George Kashou were the sole owners of Sandwich Bros. The transaction price was not disclosed, but real estate records show the manufacturing facility on North 81st Street and the 2.9 acres of land it is on were sold by Kashou Brothers LLC to Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin LLC for $3 million on Feb. 5.

There is no room to expand at the existing facility, said Salem Kashou, unless the new owners built upward.

“The plan is to continue improving efficiencies and doing what they can within these walls and then consider all the options for the future for another building or perhaps using whatever capacity they may have within their network of plants,” Kashou said. “Nothing concrete has been discussed.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm