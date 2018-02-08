R&R Insurance acquires Appleton firm

Hanson Benefits joins insurance agency

by

February 08, 2018, 12:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/rr-insurance-acquires-appleton-firm/

Waukesha-based R&R Insurance Services Inc. announced it has acquired Appleton-based Hanson Benefits Inc. The transaction closed Feb. 1 for an undisclosed price.

Chris Hanson

R&R Insurance, a property and casualty insurer founded in 1975, is the largest independently owned insurance agency in the state. Its offerings include property casualty, employee benefits, workers compensation, liability, life, dental and home/auto. It has about 200 employees.

Hanson Benefits specializes in small group health insurance, and also offers individual health insurance, insurance on the federal marketplace exchange, short-term health insurance, dental, disability, long-term care, Medicare advantage plans and life insurance. Owner Chris Hanson founded the company in 2003. It has two employees, both of whom will be retained at the same Appleton office.

According to a release from R&R, the combination of the agencies will provide additional resources to their employee benefits clients.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for all involved and we at R&R are lucky to be in this great position. It reinforces our commitment to do business in Wisconsin,” said Ken Riesch, president and owner of R&R Insurance.

“With this added firepower from a larger agency, our clients will be provided even more value-added benefits and expanded insurance services,” said Chris Hanson, president of Hanson Benefits. “R&R also shares our passion for customer service and giving back to the communities in which we serve. This has always been, and will continue to be, important to the associates of Hanson Benefits.”

Waukesha-based R&R Insurance Services Inc. announced it has acquired Appleton-based Hanson Benefits Inc. The transaction closed Feb. 1 for an undisclosed price.

Chris Hanson

R&R Insurance, a property and casualty insurer founded in 1975, is the largest independently owned insurance agency in the state. Its offerings include property casualty, employee benefits, workers compensation, liability, life, dental and home/auto. It has about 200 employees.

Hanson Benefits specializes in small group health insurance, and also offers individual health insurance, insurance on the federal marketplace exchange, short-term health insurance, dental, disability, long-term care, Medicare advantage plans and life insurance. Owner Chris Hanson founded the company in 2003. It has two employees, both of whom will be retained at the same Appleton office.

According to a release from R&R, the combination of the agencies will provide additional resources to their employee benefits clients.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for all involved and we at R&R are lucky to be in this great position. It reinforces our commitment to do business in Wisconsin,” said Ken Riesch, president and owner of R&R Insurance.

“With this added firepower from a larger agency, our clients will be provided even more value-added benefits and expanded insurance services,” said Chris Hanson, president of Hanson Benefits. “R&R also shares our passion for customer service and giving back to the communities in which we serve. This has always been, and will continue to be, important to the associates of Hanson Benefits.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm