R&R Insurance acquires Appleton firm

Waukesha-based R&R Insurance Services Inc. announced it has acquired Appleton-based Hanson Benefits Inc. The transaction closed Feb. 1 for an undisclosed price.

R&R Insurance, a property and casualty insurer founded in 1975, is the largest independently owned insurance agency in the state. Its offerings include property casualty, employee benefits, workers compensation, liability, life, dental and home/auto. It has about 200 employees.

Hanson Benefits specializes in small group health insurance, and also offers individual health insurance, insurance on the federal marketplace exchange, short-term health insurance, dental, disability, long-term care, Medicare advantage plans and life insurance. Owner Chris Hanson founded the company in 2003. It has two employees, both of whom will be retained at the same Appleton office.

According to a release from R&R, the combination of the agencies will provide additional resources to their employee benefits clients.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for all involved and we at R&R are lucky to be in this great position. It reinforces our commitment to do business in Wisconsin,” said Ken Riesch, president and owner of R&R Insurance.

“With this added firepower from a larger agency, our clients will be provided even more value-added benefits and expanded insurance services,” said Chris Hanson, president of Hanson Benefits. “R&R also shares our passion for customer service and giving back to the communities in which we serve. This has always been, and will continue to be, important to the associates of Hanson Benefits.”