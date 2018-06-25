Rockwell invests in New York startup

Claroty raises $60 million for industrial cybersecurity platform

by

June 25, 2018, 1:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/rockwell-invests-in-new-york-startup/

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. has invested in a $60 million series B funding round for startup Claroty.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

New York-based Claroty developed a cybersecurity platform for industrial control networks. The funding round was led by Temasek, and in addition to Rockwell, also included Aster Capital, Next47, Envision Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and follow-on investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Team8, Innovation Endeavors and ICV. Claroty, founded in 2014, has now raised a total of $93 million.

Claroty’s customers have installed its products at production facilities worldwide in the electric utilities, oil and gas, chemical, water, manufacturing, food and beverage, mining and real estate sectors. The company has experienced rapid growth as industrial firms connect their industrial automation systems to networks and expose their processes to risk from those seeking information about their processes or plotting ransomware attacks.

“Our unparalleled investor syndicate, which includes some of the most important industrial companies in the world, is a ringing endorsement of Claroty’s technology and the progress our team has made,” said Amir Zilberstein, co-founder and chief executive officer of Claroty. “Our mission is to protect the most critical networks on the planet and our comprehensive platform provides our customers with the capabilities they need to accomplish this vitally important task.”

Rockwell, a global industrial automation and information company, said it invested in Claroty because the startup helps in its efforts to make its products as secure as possible. The Milwaukee corporation did not take an equity stake in Claroty, a spokesman said.

“Protecting the critical automation systems our customers operate against cyberattacks remains a top priority for the company,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president of architecture and software at Rockwell. “Claroty has been a partner since 2016 and their advanced technology is a key element of our real-time threat detection and monitoring service. Our investment in Claroty is a logical extension of our ongoing strategic partnership.”

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. has invested in a $60 million series B funding round for startup Claroty.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

New York-based Claroty developed a cybersecurity platform for industrial control networks. The funding round was led by Temasek, and in addition to Rockwell, also included Aster Capital, Next47, Envision Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and follow-on investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Team8, Innovation Endeavors and ICV. Claroty, founded in 2014, has now raised a total of $93 million.

Claroty’s customers have installed its products at production facilities worldwide in the electric utilities, oil and gas, chemical, water, manufacturing, food and beverage, mining and real estate sectors. The company has experienced rapid growth as industrial firms connect their industrial automation systems to networks and expose their processes to risk from those seeking information about their processes or plotting ransomware attacks.

“Our unparalleled investor syndicate, which includes some of the most important industrial companies in the world, is a ringing endorsement of Claroty’s technology and the progress our team has made,” said Amir Zilberstein, co-founder and chief executive officer of Claroty. “Our mission is to protect the most critical networks on the planet and our comprehensive platform provides our customers with the capabilities they need to accomplish this vitally important task.”

Rockwell, a global industrial automation and information company, said it invested in Claroty because the startup helps in its efforts to make its products as secure as possible. The Milwaukee corporation did not take an equity stake in Claroty, a spokesman said.

“Protecting the critical automation systems our customers operate against cyberattacks remains a top priority for the company,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president of architecture and software at Rockwell. “Claroty has been a partner since 2016 and their advanced technology is a key element of our real-time threat detection and monitoring service. Our investment in Claroty is a logical extension of our ongoing strategic partnership.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am