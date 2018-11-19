Rock River Capital Partners closes fund at $23.5 million

Plans to complete first startup investment this week

by

November 19, 2018, 11:40 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/rock-river-capital-partners-closes-fund-at-23-5-million/

Rock River Capital Partners has closed its first venture capital fund at $23.5 million.

Andy Walker, left, discussed his early-stage investment strategy during a panel discussion in June at the Wisconsin Entreprenreurs’ Conference..

The Madison-based venture capital fund, part of the Badger Fund of Funds initiative, now will begin investing the funds in 12 to 15 Wisconsin companies.

Rock River fund manager Andy Walker and partner Chris Eckstrom launched Rock River Capital Partners Fund I LP in spring 2017, and hoped to raise $25 million and close the fund by the end of summer.

“We’re happy with $23.5 million,” Walker said. “Fundraising for anything is hard, but I think fundraising for a first-time fund in the Midwest, which we’re not exactly the venture capital mecca of the world, it was not easy.”

About 50 investors contributed to the fund, some from as far away as Texas and London.

While he was completing the venture capital fund, Walker began spending about 30 percent of his time meeting with more than 150 startups this year to evaluate future funding opportunities. He is now working on a list of 10 potential investments, and plans to complete a syndicated investment later this week on the first one. He declined to disclose information about that startup.

Walker expects to have invested the entirety of the $23.5 million in four to five years. He is seeking technical disruptors in Wisconsin.

“We’re essentially industry agnostic, geographically focused,” he said. “We’re planning to invest in our own backyard.”

Rock River Capital Partners has closed its first venture capital fund at $23.5 million.

Andy Walker, left, discussed his early-stage investment strategy during a panel discussion in June at the Wisconsin Entreprenreurs’ Conference..

The Madison-based venture capital fund, part of the Badger Fund of Funds initiative, now will begin investing the funds in 12 to 15 Wisconsin companies.

Rock River fund manager Andy Walker and partner Chris Eckstrom launched Rock River Capital Partners Fund I LP in spring 2017, and hoped to raise $25 million and close the fund by the end of summer.

“We’re happy with $23.5 million,” Walker said. “Fundraising for anything is hard, but I think fundraising for a first-time fund in the Midwest, which we’re not exactly the venture capital mecca of the world, it was not easy.”

About 50 investors contributed to the fund, some from as far away as Texas and London.

While he was completing the venture capital fund, Walker began spending about 30 percent of his time meeting with more than 150 startups this year to evaluate future funding opportunities. He is now working on a list of 10 potential investments, and plans to complete a syndicated investment later this week on the first one. He declined to disclose information about that startup.

Walker expects to have invested the entirety of the $23.5 million in four to five years. He is seeking technical disruptors in Wisconsin.

“We’re essentially industry agnostic, geographically focused,” he said. “We’re planning to invest in our own backyard.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harbor District lands anchor projects

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Was your election anxiety worth it?
Was your election anxiety worth it?

An advisor can help with the anxiety of looking into the unknown

by Dave Spano

Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level
Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level

Small business growth while maintaining product quality

by Rich Rovito

Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell
Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s new medical director, Dr. Julie Mitchell, answers a few flu questions

by Paul Nobile

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works - Racine
Reefpoint Brew House

12/05/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Paranet Member Leadership Day
Westmoor Country Club

12/06/20188:00 am-3:00 pm

Governor's Small Business Summit
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

12/11/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am