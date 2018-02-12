Rexnord closes on acquisition of German company

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Centa Power Transmission.

Haan, Germany-based Centa (Centa Antriebe Kirschey GmbH) manufactures flexible couplings and drive shafts that are used in the industrial, marine, rail and power generation sectors. It specializes in complex drive train and torsional vibration solutions. The company has about 450 employees worldwide, with subsidiaries in 10 countries. The main U.S. office is in Aurora, Illinois.

Rexnord manufactures process and motion control products, namely highly engineered mechanical components used in complex systems; and water management products used to enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. It has about 8,000 employees across the world. Rexnord reported $74.1 million in net income and $1.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2017, and completed a $30 million restructuring in November.

Acquisitions contributed 3 percent to sales growth for Rexnord in fiscal 2017. In October, Rexnord acquired Berkeley, Illinois-based World Dryer Corp. for $50 million. The company also has chosen Illinois as the location for its new aerospace business headquarters, which is to be in Downers Grove.