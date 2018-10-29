Report: Johnson Controls nearing deal for battery business sale

Bloomberg reporting deal could be announced this week

by

October 29, 2018, 11:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/report-johnson-controls-nearing-deal-for-battery-business-sale/

Johnson Controls International plc is nearing a deal to sell its Power Solutions business to Brookfield Asset Management Inc., according to a report from Bloomberg.

The publication cited “people familiar with the matter” and reported a deal could be announced as soon as this week.

Johnson Controls, which is based in Ireland but operates from a headquarters in Glendale, announced a strategic review of its auto battery business earlier this year. In July, executives said it would make a decision by the time it announced earnings in early November.

The Power Solutions business is based in Glendale and has about 500 employees in the area. It has also been deeply involved in research into new battery technology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Bloomberg previously reported the Power Solutions business could sell for more than $12 billion.

Representatives of JCI and Brookfield declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Johnson Controls International plc is nearing a deal to sell its Power Solutions business to Brookfield Asset Management Inc., according to a report from Bloomberg.

The publication cited “people familiar with the matter” and reported a deal could be announced as soon as this week.

Johnson Controls, which is based in Ireland but operates from a headquarters in Glendale, announced a strategic review of its auto battery business earlier this year. In July, executives said it would make a decision by the time it announced earnings in early November.

The Power Solutions business is based in Glendale and has about 500 employees in the area. It has also been deeply involved in research into new battery technology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Bloomberg previously reported the Power Solutions business could sell for more than $12 billion.

Representatives of JCI and Brookfield declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Cash is King Workshop - Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/01/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Veterans Business Breakfast
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

11/05/20188:00 am-10:00 am

CommonBond Communities Affordable Housing Forum
Miller Park

11/06/201811:00 am-1:00 pm