Private equity firm Cimbria Capital opens office at Global Water Center

Houston-based firm expanding with second office

March 15, 2018, 2:17 PM

Cimbria Capital, a Houston-based private equity firm, has opened a new office at the Global Water Center in Walker’s Point.

The Global Water Center building in Walker’s Point.

It will be the second office for the firm, which conducts growth capital and early stage buyout investments focused on the agribusiness and water sectors in North America and Europe.

“We are very excited to expand Cimbria’s influence in private equity with our new office with The Water Council,” said Brian Iversen, managing partner of Cimbria Capital. “We look forward to contributing our transatlantic finance capabilities and management expertise to the talented network of water investors, companies, and professionals utilizing The Water Council as a designated cluster of collaboration.”

Cimbria Capital said Wisconsin’s high concentration of water innovators provides value to investment firms seeking to leverage quality deal flow and partnership opportunities in the sector.

“It is an honor to open Cimbria’s second office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and contribute to the region’s water-focused investment and innovation,” said Noah Sabich, director of Cimbria Capital. “With world demand for clean water growing exponentially, Cimbria looks forward to financing and scaling companies like those in Wisconsin that both address our water challenges and reward investors with outsized gains.”

Activities at the Global Water Center, 247 W. Freshwater Way, include research and development, startup company acceleration, mentoring, talent development and business attraction initiatives.

“We are extremely grateful that Cimbria Capital has selected the Global Water Center and Milwaukee as the location where they see great opportunities to find promising water technology businesses to add to their investment portfolio,” said Dean Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council. “Coupled with a solid team of private equity professionals, what especially resonated with us is Cimbria’s unique long-term vision for their investments, which will serve as another magnet when we are speaking with companies about Milwaukee’s advantage as a water technology hub.”

