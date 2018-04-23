Prime Leather Finishes acquired by ECC Holdings

Holding company buying up coatings manufacturers

by

April 23, 2018, 12:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/prime-leather-finishes-acquired-by-ecc-holdings/

Pewaukee-based chemical coatings manufacturer Prime Leather Finishes Co. has been acquired by ECC Holdings LLC. The transaction closed March 30.

The Prime Leather Finishes campus in Pewaukee.

Prime Leather Finishes subsidiary Prime Coatings was also included in the transaction. According to an SEC filing related to the transaction, ECC raised about $5 million in equity for the deal. ECC chief executive officer Steven Hughes declined to give the total transaction price or name the prior owner of Prime Leather.

According to its website, Prime Leather Finishes was established in 1931 by Arthur Welch and is one of the largest manufacturers of products for tanners, shoe manufacturers and leather goods makers. Prime Coatings was started in 1969. Prime Leather sells its products internationally. Terence Welch, president and CEO, began leading the company in 2004. There are about 35 employees at Prime Coatings, all of whom are being retained at the same facility in the transaction, Hughes said.

“At the end of the day, it boils down to succession planning,” Hughes said. “Ownership being at a crossroads and trying to figure out how they can keep moving forward.”

Pewaukee-based ECC Holdings was formed in August 2017 to bring several industrial OEM coatings companies under the same roof.

In November, ECC also acquired Sugar Grove, Illinois-based industrial coatings manufacturer Finishes Unlimited Inc. An SEC filing related to that transaction indicates ECC raised $2.5 million in equity for the deal. Finishes was owned by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. All of Finishes’ roughly 20 employees were retained at the same location in the transaction, and ECC has hired another four employees there, Hughes said.

“They sell into the exact same channel. They have like chemistries,” he said of Prime Leather and Finishes Unlimited. “There’s good synergies, they’re in the same demographic, same technologies. It all fits very nicely together.”

Hughes has worked in the coatings industry for 28 years, predominantly in industrial OEM coatings.

Milwaukee private equity firm PS Capital Partners was involved in the fundraising for ECC’s acquisitions.

Pewaukee-based chemical coatings manufacturer Prime Leather Finishes Co. has been acquired by ECC Holdings LLC. The transaction closed March 30.

The Prime Leather Finishes campus in Pewaukee.

Prime Leather Finishes subsidiary Prime Coatings was also included in the transaction. According to an SEC filing related to the transaction, ECC raised about $5 million in equity for the deal. ECC chief executive officer Steven Hughes declined to give the total transaction price or name the prior owner of Prime Leather.

According to its website, Prime Leather Finishes was established in 1931 by Arthur Welch and is one of the largest manufacturers of products for tanners, shoe manufacturers and leather goods makers. Prime Coatings was started in 1969. Prime Leather sells its products internationally. Terence Welch, president and CEO, began leading the company in 2004. There are about 35 employees at Prime Coatings, all of whom are being retained at the same facility in the transaction, Hughes said.

“At the end of the day, it boils down to succession planning,” Hughes said. “Ownership being at a crossroads and trying to figure out how they can keep moving forward.”

Pewaukee-based ECC Holdings was formed in August 2017 to bring several industrial OEM coatings companies under the same roof.

In November, ECC also acquired Sugar Grove, Illinois-based industrial coatings manufacturer Finishes Unlimited Inc. An SEC filing related to that transaction indicates ECC raised $2.5 million in equity for the deal. Finishes was owned by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. All of Finishes’ roughly 20 employees were retained at the same location in the transaction, and ECC has hired another four employees there, Hughes said.

“They sell into the exact same channel. They have like chemistries,” he said of Prime Leather and Finishes Unlimited. “There’s good synergies, they’re in the same demographic, same technologies. It all fits very nicely together.”

Hughes has worked in the coatings industry for 28 years, predominantly in industrial OEM coatings.

Milwaukee private equity firm PS Capital Partners was involved in the fundraising for ECC’s acquisitions.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Opioid Crisis: Gathering Forces to Confront the Epidemic
Italian Community Center

04/26/20188:00 am-12:00 pm