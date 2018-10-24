Precision Gears acquired by Beloit company

Pewaukee-based Precision Gears Inc. has been sold to Beloit-based United Stars Inc. Eric and Carl Geraldson sold the company for an undisclosed price.

Precision Gears is a manufacturer of custom gears for agriculture, food equipment, power transmission and industrial applications. The formerly family-owned company was founded in 1919, and operates out of a 67,000-square-foot plant.

United Stars is a family-owned manufacturer of precision engineered metal products, including stainless steel welded tubing, industrial gears and shafts, and stainless steel and high-alloy castings. Its products are used in various applications, including industrial, power generation, automotive, food processing and pharmaceutical.

This is the latest in a number of acquisitions by United Stars, which targets OEM and Tier 1 customers that make precision engineered metal products. Its subsidiaries include United Industries, Electric Materials Co., United Gear & Assembly, Gear Tec, Waukesha Foundry and Line Craft Inc. Both United Gear and Gear Tec are also gear manufacturers.

United Stars expects to broaden and hone Precision Gears’ capabilities with new equipment, the company said. Eric and Carl Geraldson will remain with United Stars in leadership positions.

“Precision Gears is an excellent addition to the United Stars family in a number of ways,” said Richard Van Lanen, president and chief operating officer of United Stars. “Not only does it extend our gear manufacturing capabilities and applications footprint, it also offers great synergies with our other businesses for certain key customers and end markets. Above all else, Precision Gears is known for their outstanding quality and overall customer centric approach, which makes them a perfect fit with the rest of our portfolio. We are very excited about their future potential and look forward to leveraging United Stars’ extensive corporate resources to help fuel their growth.”