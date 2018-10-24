Precision Gears acquired by Beloit company

United Stars buys 100-year-old Pewaukee manufacturer

by

October 24, 2018, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/precision-gears-acquired-by-beloit-company/

Pewaukee-based Precision Gears Inc. has been sold to Beloit-based United Stars Inc. Eric and Carl Geraldson sold the company for an undisclosed price.

Precision Gears is a manufacturer of custom gears for agriculture, food equipment, power transmission and industrial applications. The formerly family-owned company was founded in 1919, and operates out of a 67,000-square-foot plant.

United Stars is a family-owned manufacturer of precision engineered metal products, including stainless steel welded tubing, industrial gears and shafts, and stainless steel and high-alloy castings. Its products are used in various applications, including industrial, power generation, automotive, food processing and pharmaceutical.

This is the latest in a number of acquisitions by United Stars, which targets OEM and Tier 1 customers that make precision engineered metal products. Its subsidiaries include United Industries, Electric Materials Co., United Gear & Assembly, Gear Tec, Waukesha Foundry and Line Craft Inc. Both United Gear and Gear Tec are also gear manufacturers.

United Stars expects to broaden and hone Precision Gears’ capabilities with new equipment, the company said. Eric and Carl Geraldson will remain with United Stars in leadership positions.

“Precision Gears is an excellent addition to the United Stars family in a number of ways,” said Richard Van Lanen, president and chief operating officer of United Stars. “Not only does it extend our gear manufacturing capabilities and applications footprint, it also offers great synergies with our other businesses for certain key customers and end markets. Above all else, Precision Gears is known for their outstanding quality and overall customer centric approach, which makes them a perfect fit with the rest of our portfolio. We are very excited about their future potential and look forward to leveraging United Stars’ extensive corporate resources to help fuel their growth.”

Pewaukee-based Precision Gears Inc. has been sold to Beloit-based United Stars Inc. Eric and Carl Geraldson sold the company for an undisclosed price.

Precision Gears is a manufacturer of custom gears for agriculture, food equipment, power transmission and industrial applications. The formerly family-owned company was founded in 1919, and operates out of a 67,000-square-foot plant.

United Stars is a family-owned manufacturer of precision engineered metal products, including stainless steel welded tubing, industrial gears and shafts, and stainless steel and high-alloy castings. Its products are used in various applications, including industrial, power generation, automotive, food processing and pharmaceutical.

This is the latest in a number of acquisitions by United Stars, which targets OEM and Tier 1 customers that make precision engineered metal products. Its subsidiaries include United Industries, Electric Materials Co., United Gear & Assembly, Gear Tec, Waukesha Foundry and Line Craft Inc. Both United Gear and Gear Tec are also gear manufacturers.

United Stars expects to broaden and hone Precision Gears’ capabilities with new equipment, the company said. Eric and Carl Geraldson will remain with United Stars in leadership positions.

“Precision Gears is an excellent addition to the United Stars family in a number of ways,” said Richard Van Lanen, president and chief operating officer of United Stars. “Not only does it extend our gear manufacturing capabilities and applications footprint, it also offers great synergies with our other businesses for certain key customers and end markets. Above all else, Precision Gears is known for their outstanding quality and overall customer centric approach, which makes them a perfect fit with the rest of our portfolio. We are very excited about their future potential and look forward to leveraging United Stars’ extensive corporate resources to help fuel their growth.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Disability Inclusion in the Wisconsin Workforce
UWM

10/26/20188:30 am-11:00 am

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Cash is King Workshop - Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/01/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm