Power Products acquires King Innovation

Menomonee Falls-based Power Products LLC has acquired O’Fallon, Missouri-based King Innovation from owner Herb King for an undisclosed price. The transaction closed May 22.

Power Products manufactures and supplies electrical products for construction and maintenance, recreational marine and specialty vehicles, industrial power and transportation. It has about 500 employees worldwide.

King Innovation, founded in 1988, is a global manufacturer of construction grade products for irrigation, electrical, gas utility and landscape lighting applications. It will be integrated with Power Products’ electrical construction and maintenance division, and will continue to conduct manufacturing, R&D and customer support from O’Fallon, led by president Frank Vlasaty. King’s 60 employees and management will join Power Products, but chief executive officer Herb King will exit the firm after his sale of 100 percent of the business, said David Wiesemann, vice president of product development and marketing at Power Products. The King Innovation branding will be retained.

With the acquisition, Power Products expands its electrical product offerings and gives it access to new channels of distribution. For example, King has a strong presence in the irrigation and landscape lighting channels, where Power Products would have cross-selling opportunities, Wiesemann said.

“The acquisition of King provides us with a broad offering of innovative and proprietary products and supports our strategic initiative to grow rapidly in the electrical channel and expand into adjacent channels,” said David Scheer, chief executive officer of Power Products.

“King’s full line of DryConn waterproof and dry location connectors and other products for the contractor and DIY markets will benefit greatly from Power Products’ broad channel access,” King said. “By combining resources of both companies to accelerate innovative new product development, I am very excited about future growth opportunities for King.”