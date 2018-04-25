Platinum Systems acquired by WHOA.com

National cloud services company plans to retain Kenosha firm's employees

by

April 25, 2018, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/platinum-systems-acquired-by-whoa-com/

Platinum Systems Inc., a Kenosha-based managed services provider, has been acquired by national cloud services company Whoa Networks Inc. of Hollywood, Florida.

Platinum Systems, which was founded in 1997, provides on-site and remote IT support to customers in the Kenosha, Chicago and St. Louis areas. It also provides managed services for cloud and cloud backup, which compliment Whoa Networks’ portfolio of secure cloud computing services, the company said.

Whoa Networks, known as WHOA.com, plans to retain all current Platinum Systems employees, including president and chief executive officer Matt Carlson, the company said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“While demand for cloud services is higher than ever, the ability for IT departments to handle many of the aspects of cloud deployments has not progressed at the same pace,” said Mark Amarant, chief executive officer and founder of WHOA.com. “The highly capable Platinum Systems team will provide our prospects and clients with options for additional support when moving to WHOA’s Cyber Secure Cloud Platform.”

A representative with Platinum Systems could not immediately be reached for comment.

Carlson said in a news release that Platinum Systems joining forces with WHOA will give clients access to the company’s unified platform of cloud services

“We’re thrilled to be joining the WHOA.com family,” he said. “Our clients will continue to receive the same exceptional support and managed service that Platinum Systems has always provided but are now a part of a rapidly-growing, national secure cloud services company that pioneers new, innovative products and services.”

