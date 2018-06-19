Pickel named president at Waterstone Mortgage

Egenhoefer to remain CEO

June 19, 2018, 2:00 PM

A.W. Pickel III has been named president at Pewaukee-based Waterstone Mortgage Corp., the company announced today.

Eric Egenhoefer, who was president and chief executive officer of Waterstone, will retain the CEO role.

Pickel, who has more than 30 years of mortgage lending and real estate finance experience, was previously president of the Midwest division at AmCap Mortgage. Before that, he founded and grew mortgage brokerage LeaderOne Financial Corp. into a mortgage bank, and sold it in 2016.

Waterstone Mortgage has more than 700 employees nationwide, and provides mortgages in 47 states. It had a record $2.6 billion in loan volume in 2017.

The company said it added the sole president role to help manage its recent growth. Pickel will be responsible for day-to-day operations and administration, and will work with Egenhoefer to help grow and lead the company.

“The addition of A.W. to our executive leadership team is a huge step for Waterstone Mortgage,” Egenhoefer said. “We reached a level of growth where it was clear that the addition of a president would help us continue to exceed our goals. We’re thrilled to have A.W. join the team, as he brings a wealth of industry and leadership expertise that will be extremely beneficial to Waterstone Mortgage. He is also an ideal fit for our company culture, and we are excited to begin working with him.”

“It is truly exciting to be part of a company that has created a sustainable and forward-thinking culture, and that is made up of a group of caring and supportive employees,” Pickel said. “I am fortunate to come alongside them and to contribute to the future of Waterstone Mortgage – an innovative company that is focused on the success and satisfaction of both the employees and the customers.”

