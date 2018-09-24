Pewaukee bank branch sold for $3 million

A Pewaukee branch of Johnson Bank has been sold for $3 million, according to state real estate records.

The 7,900-square-foot office and 2.1-acre property at N22 W23991 Ridgeview Parkway were sold on Friday by Ridgeview 29 LLC, an affiliate of Waukesha-based real estate development firm Interstate Partners LLC.

The property was purchased by Luton Holdings of Waukesha LLC, a company that was established on Sept. 4, according to state records. The real estate transaction record lists the company address as a single family home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About 20 employees work at the branch, which Johnson Bank opened in 2000, said Carmen Tenuta, vice president of media and public relations manager at Johnson Financial Group.

“Nothing is changing for us. We will continue to service our clients and the community from this location,” Tenuta said.