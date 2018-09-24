Pewaukee bank branch sold for $3 million

Johnson Bank to continue operating at location

by

September 24, 2018, 12:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/pewaukee-bank-branch-sold-for-3-million/

A Pewaukee branch of Johnson Bank has been sold for $3 million, according to state real estate records.

The 7,900-square-foot office and 2.1-acre property at N22 W23991 Ridgeview Parkway were sold on Friday by Ridgeview 29 LLC, an affiliate of Waukesha-based real estate development firm Interstate Partners LLC.

The property was purchased by Luton Holdings of Waukesha LLC, a company that was established on Sept. 4, according to state records. The real estate transaction record lists the company address as a single family home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About 20 employees work at the branch, which Johnson Bank opened in 2000, said Carmen Tenuta, vice president of media and public relations manager at Johnson Financial Group.

“Nothing is changing for us. We will continue to service our clients and the community from this location,” Tenuta said.

A Pewaukee branch of Johnson Bank has been sold for $3 million, according to state real estate records.

The 7,900-square-foot office and 2.1-acre property at N22 W23991 Ridgeview Parkway were sold on Friday by Ridgeview 29 LLC, an affiliate of Waukesha-based real estate development firm Interstate Partners LLC.

The property was purchased by Luton Holdings of Waukesha LLC, a company that was established on Sept. 4, according to state records. The real estate transaction record lists the company address as a single family home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About 20 employees work at the branch, which Johnson Bank opened in 2000, said Carmen Tenuta, vice president of media and public relations manager at Johnson Financial Group.

“Nothing is changing for us. We will continue to service our clients and the community from this location,” Tenuta said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am