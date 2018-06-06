Peterson and Laczniak form new PE firm

Experienced private equity investors Steve Peterson and Steve Laczniak are leaving Milwaukee private equity firm Brass Ring Capital to form a new private equity outfit, Bel Air Growth Partners LLC.

Bel Air has offices in Milwaukee and Los Angeles. It will focus on buying small companies of between $500,000 and $5 million EBITDA.

David Raffel and Will Grindell will continue to operate Brass Ring Capital, which also focuses on small businesses with revenue of between $5 million and $50 million. Peterson and Raffel co-founded the firm in 2003. Since then, Brass Ring has raised and deployed two funds into 16 transactions that totaled $43.2 million in capital.