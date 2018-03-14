PDS acquires Minnesota IT firm

Brookfield company to expand geographic footprint

by

March 14, 2018, 12:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/pds-acquires-minnesota-it-firm/

Brookfield-based Paragon Development Systems Inc. has acquired Bloomington, Minnesota-based Works Computing Inc. from Mitch Brown and Pat Cadle. The transaction closed March 9 for an undisclosed price.

Asif Naseem

PDS has 258 employees at six locations, in Brookfield; Oconomowoc; Madison; Chicago; Overland Park, Kansas; and Minneapolis. It offers data center technologies, end-user technologies, a service desk, a staff augmentation service, an identity and access management product, and a managed services capability.

Works Computing offers data center technologies from offices in Bloomington, Duluth and Rochester, Minnesota and Lincoln, Nebraska. Its name will be modified to Works Computing, a PDS Company. President Mitch Brown will remain with PDS short-term, but plans to leave the company by the end of the year. Mitch Prust, chief operating officer of Works Computing, will join PDS as vice president, data center products and services. All of the company’s other 36 employees will be retained by PDS.

Mitch Brown

“We see this merger as an exciting opportunity that brings together two like-minded organizations with products, services and expertise that will complement each other and lead to greater growth opportunities in a competitive market space,” Brown said.

PDS plans to combine its Minneapolis office with Works’ Bloomington office in the “near future” but hasn’t yet finalized the details, said Lance Wand, director of marketing at PDS. The transaction will expand PDS’ geographic footprint.

The companies do not have many shared customers. Merging the operations will also allow for an expanded product and service offering, said Asif Naseem, president and chief executive officer of PDS.

“PDS and Works Computing have similar business models, and share similar work cultures,” Naseem said. “As one organization, we will be well-positioned to better assist our customers in addressing their evolving information technology needs as they march forward with their digital transformation.”

