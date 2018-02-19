Pack Logix acquires Waukesha lubricant packaging plant

Milwaukee firm expands filling capabilities

by

February 19, 2018, 2:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/pack-logix-acquires-waukesha-lubricant-packaging-plant/

Some of the products Pack Logix packages.

Milwaukee-based Pack Logix Inc. has acquired the assets of the Spectrum Lubricants packaging plant in Waukesha, the company announced today.

The transaction closed Feb. 16 for an undisclosed price. Pack Logix also simultaneously acquired the contract packaging and fulfillment business from Milwaukee packaging firm PAX Holdings LLC, an investor in the Spectrum transaction, and will integrate those operations into its Milwaukee facility. Milwaukee private equity firm PS Capital Partners LLC also has become a Pack Logix equity partner through this transaction, and will help it seek additional packaging acquisitions, mergers and alliances.

Selmer, Tennessee-based Spectrum Corp. is a division of Phillips 66, which the mega energy manufacturing and logistics company acquired in 2014. It blends, packages and markets specialty lubricants including two-cycle engine oil, small engine oil and hydraulic oil for an international client base, primarily in the outdoor power equipment/lawn and garden market. Spectrum has 24 employees at the 40,000-square-foot Waukesha facility, all of whom will be retained by Pack Logix.

Pack Logix is a diversified contract packager, packaging distributor, fulfillment and logistics firm with an international client base. It offers tube filling, skin/blister/clamshell packaging and kitting for the industrial, household, automotive, health care, pharmaceutical and personal care markets. Its headquarters is at an 80,000-square-foot plant at 2501 W. Hampton Ave. in Milwaukee, and the company is owned by Bruce Moncrieff. It had 16 employees prior to the acquisition.

With the acquisition of the Spectrum plant, Pack Logix will expand its capabilities to include high-speed lubricant and chemical filling.

“We are excited about the additional services we can offer our existing and new customers as we continue to service the increasing demand for contract packaging and value-added services, such as sourcing, packing, warehousing and direct distribution,” said Moncrieff, chief executive officer of Pack Logix.

Pack Logix plans to hire another three to four employees in Waukesha, and another four to six employees in Milwaukee to take on some of the new work, Moncrieff said.

Some of the products Pack Logix packages.

Milwaukee-based Pack Logix Inc. has acquired the assets of the Spectrum Lubricants packaging plant in Waukesha, the company announced today.

The transaction closed Feb. 16 for an undisclosed price. Pack Logix also simultaneously acquired the contract packaging and fulfillment business from Milwaukee packaging firm PAX Holdings LLC, an investor in the Spectrum transaction, and will integrate those operations into its Milwaukee facility. Milwaukee private equity firm PS Capital Partners LLC also has become a Pack Logix equity partner through this transaction, and will help it seek additional packaging acquisitions, mergers and alliances.

Selmer, Tennessee-based Spectrum Corp. is a division of Phillips 66, which the mega energy manufacturing and logistics company acquired in 2014. It blends, packages and markets specialty lubricants including two-cycle engine oil, small engine oil and hydraulic oil for an international client base, primarily in the outdoor power equipment/lawn and garden market. Spectrum has 24 employees at the 40,000-square-foot Waukesha facility, all of whom will be retained by Pack Logix.

Pack Logix is a diversified contract packager, packaging distributor, fulfillment and logistics firm with an international client base. It offers tube filling, skin/blister/clamshell packaging and kitting for the industrial, household, automotive, health care, pharmaceutical and personal care markets. Its headquarters is at an 80,000-square-foot plant at 2501 W. Hampton Ave. in Milwaukee, and the company is owned by Bruce Moncrieff. It had 16 employees prior to the acquisition.

With the acquisition of the Spectrum plant, Pack Logix will expand its capabilities to include high-speed lubricant and chemical filling.

“We are excited about the additional services we can offer our existing and new customers as we continue to service the increasing demand for contract packaging and value-added services, such as sourcing, packing, warehousing and direct distribution,” said Moncrieff, chief executive officer of Pack Logix.

Pack Logix plans to hire another three to four employees in Waukesha, and another four to six employees in Milwaukee to take on some of the new work, Moncrieff said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm