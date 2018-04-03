Orbis Corp. acquires Response Packaging of South Carolina

Deal expands manufacturing presence in Southeast, Mexico

April 03, 2018, 12:15 PM

Oconomowoc-based Orbis Corp. has acquired South Carolina-based Response Packaging for an undisclosed price, the company announced Monday.

Response has 245 employees in the U.S. and Mexico and designs and manufactures custom dunnage and fabricated steel rack solutions for the automotive and industrial markets. Orbis, part of Neenah-based Menasha Corp., manufacturers plastic reusable totes, bulk containers, pallets and dunnage.

The acquisition includes design, testing and manufacturing facilities in Piedmont and Greenville, South Carolina, Auburn Hills Michigan and Leon, Mexico. Response will be branded and operate as part of Orbis Corp.

“This acquisition brings us talented people, efficient plants and strong capabilities in geographic areas where ORBIS wants to grow,” said Bill Ash, Orbis president. “Response Packaging is strongly aligned with ORBIS in areas like supply chain expertise, innovation and customer knowledge.”

Jim Kotek, Menasha Corp. president, said Orbis, which has 2,300 employees in North America and Europe, has been seeking to expand its custom business to give customers a broader portfolio of solutions.

“The acquisition of Response Packaging supports this objective by adding complementary capabilities and establishing a manufacturing presence in the Southeast, and expanded capabilities to meet our customers’ needs in Mexico,” Kotek said.

